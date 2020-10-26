James Parsons has been delisted by Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S decision to delist three players on Monday leaves the Cats with 14 players out-of-contract for next season.

The Cats announced that midfielders James Parsons and Jacob Kennerley and Category B rookie Blake Schlensog wouldn't be offered new deals for next season.

Parsons, 23, played 35 games for the Cats after debuting in 2017, while Kennerley and Schlensog failed to break through for an AFL match in their two years at the club.

"James, Jacob and Blake have all grown as players and people during their time at the club and we wish them well in their future endeavours," Cats head of football Simon Lloyd said.

"Once a Geelong player, always a Geelong player and they will always be welcome at the club."

After Gary Ablett's retirement, Harry Taylor is weighing up his future, while Lachie Henderson and Quinton Narkle headline a list of players without deals for next season.

Coleman medallist Tom Hawkins and emerging midfielder Brandan Parfitt are on the verge of inking new two-year deals, while veteran Zach Tuohy is expected to follow.

The Cats have also confirmed long-serving assistant coach James Rahilly will join Adelaide as the final piece of the Crows' coaching panel for next season.

Rahilly, who has been with the Cats in various coaching roles since 2010 after a 90-game playing career, will take the mantle as the Crows' forwards coach.