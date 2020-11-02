Alex Witherden was squeezed out of the Lions' side in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has signaled its interest in trading for Brisbane defender Alex Witherden after the half-back was squeezed out of the Lions' finals side.

Witherden has two years to run on his deal with the Lions but is understood to be on the Eagles' radar as they look to add more youth to their half-back line with Shannon Hurn set to enter the final year of his career in 2021.

The 22-year-old is settled in Queensland and is not pushing for a trade however found opportunities limited this season with the arrival of Grant Birchall and Callum Ah Chee in the Lions' defence.

The Lions last week confirmed their commitment to Witherden, who quickly extended his contract through to the end of 2022 in the middle of last year.

After being a fixture of Brisbane's back line for the first three years of his career, including playing 23 games in 2019, Witherden managed six senior appearances this season and did not feature after round 13.

After falling out of favour following the AFL's shutdown period, he returned in round nine against Essendon when he gathered 25 disposals and showed his class, also picking up two Brownlow Medal votes.

Birchall will play on in 2021 after the former Hawthorn veteran triggered a second year on his contract.

After landing star midfielder Tim Kelly last year, the Eagles are set for a quieter exchange period, with Giants small forward Zac Langdon set to join the club.

Eagles ruckman Tom Hickey has also attracted interest from Sydney.