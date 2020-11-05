Contract questions (L-R): Stef Martin, Jack Higgins, and Jeremy Cameron could all be at new clubs in 2021. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE free agent Stefan Martin faces a decision on his future as the ruckman weighs interest from the Western Bulldogs.

Martin, who remains without a deal from the Lions as the free agency period draws to a close on Friday, has attracted interest from the Bulldogs who are searching for a ruck partner for Tim English.



The Dogs are looking for an experienced ruck to be alongside of English, having also asked the Hawks about the possibility of trading in Ben McEvoy.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Why Jez deal still gets done, Treloar suitors, Fantasia latest The latest on Jeremy Cameron, Adam Treloar and more as Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary answer all of the biggest trade questions live on Facebook

Martin is one of 25 free agents who remain unsigned as the window nears its end, although plans for Fremantle veteran David Mundy are clear with the midfielder set to soon re-sign with the club.

Mundy has had to wait for an official offer to come through to continue his career into a 17th season, but it is expected to be confirmed shortly after the Dockers made salary cap and list space with the departure of key forward Jesse Hogan this week.

Hogan's move to Greater Western Sydney, on what is a one-year contract under new financial terms, leaves the Dockers with salary cap room and 35-year-old Mundy a certainty to go on in 2021.

Veteran David Mundy was still one of the Dockers' best in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Included is Greater Western Sydney star Jeremy Cameron, who will have to take a longer trade route to get to Geelong after the Giants made history and matched the bid for the restricted free agent.

Much-loved Lion Ryan Lester is hoping to land a two-year deal after becoming a key part of Brisbane’s back line, while Geelong has offered Lachie Henderson a new deal that is expected to be soon finalised.

Defender Martin Gleeson has agreed to a one-year deal to remain at Essendon, while popular Bomber Jacob Townsend still has to wait on list sizes, but new coach Ben Rutten has been a fan of what the former Tiger brings, so he should be at the Bombers in 2021.

Three-time premiership hero Bachar Houli is expected to re-sign at Richmond after rebuffing Essendon's interest, while it is unclear if Melbourne forward Mitch Brown will continue as the club targets Ben Brown and also another ruck/forward option.

The Bulldogs have a number of players still unclear on their futures, although Taylor Duryea is in talks for a new deal.

Gold Coast’s long-time defender Jarrod Harbrow is expected to go on in 2021, but list sizes for the Suns will determine if that’s on the senior or rookie list. - Callum Twomey

Tigers hold firm on Higgins

RICHMOND insists midfielder/forward Jack Higgins is yet to request a trade, with the Tigers maintaining plans to keep him at the club in 2021.

Higgins holds a contract with the Tigers for next season but has been linked with a move from Punt Road after being limited to 10 games this year.

TIGER HEADS NORTH Defender signs with Gold Coast

St Kilda confirmed its interest in Higgins on Thursday, but conceded talks around the 21-year-old were at preliminary stages.

"No, he hasn't (requested a trade)," Richmond general manager of talent Blair Hartley told ABC's Corbin and Ben on Thursday.

"There's been some interest in Jack from other clubs, which is understandable given he was out of our side in the back half of our year. We understand these things are going to pop up at this time of the year.

"At the moment Jack's contracted and he's really important to us going forward, so we'll just consider that as it is right now."

Hartley also confirmed triple premiership defender Bachar Houli would remain with the Tigers on a one-year deal despite interest from Essendon.

PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Cal Twomey's latest rankings

He added that Richmond "explored all options" around Jesse Hogan after the forward's management approached Richmond over a potential move.

However, Hogan will continue his career at Greater Western Sydney after he was exchanged for pick 54 on Wednesday. – Mitch Cleary

Cats get a clearer picture of Giants' requirements

Geelong has opened dialogue with Greater Western Sydney over a blockbuster trade for star forward Jeremy Cameron, but has signalled a warning that any talks between the two clubs must be "within reason"

WHO'S LEAVING? Your club's retirements and delistings

The Cats believe they have enough assets to sway the Giants into accepting an offer for Cameron, having arrived at negotiations armed with a trio of first-round picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft.

A trade between the two sides was forced after GWS became the first team to ever match a rival free agency offer, with the club now understood to be seeking experienced players in return for the former Coleman Medal winner.

However, with the likes of Brandan Parfitt, Jordan Clark and Esava Ratugolea set to stay at Geelong, any number of its first-round picks – currently picks No.13, 15 and 20 – could have to be involved in the deal.

The two sides met on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation, with the Cats leaving the meeting much clearer on what it would take to secure Cameron before next Thursday's trade deadline.

TALKS ARE 'JEZZA' BEGINNING Cats and Giants expect deal to take time

"We'll do what we can, within reason, to facilitate that trade," Geelong list manager Stephen Wells told Trade Radio.

"It's early in the Trade Period, but one thing the Giants have demonstrated by the fact they matched the offer is they were looking to be better compensated than what they would have through the AFL's free agency compensation.

"If we can do a deal where the Giants are better off than what they would have been … I think we've got those assets at our disposal to come up with something that does mean they're better off." - Riley Beveridge

Dockers don't need tall timber after Hogan exit

Fremantle is unlikely to stay involved in the tall forward merry-go-round after off-loading Jesse Hogan to Greater Western Sydney on Wednesday.

The Dockers, who took "accountability" for the high price they paid for Hogan's two seasons in purple, will enter 2021 with tall duo Matt Taberner and Rory Lobb in attack.

The club is planning for Nat Fyfe to continue his transition forward, while medium forward Sam Sturt is a player the club has great confidence in.

"We think that mixture is still pretty threatening, particularly if we can move the ball a bit better," football manager Peter Bell told Sportsday.

The stance all but rules out a late play for available big man Peter Wright or out-of-favour Kangaroo Ben Brown, who wants to join Melbourne.

The Dockers expect to take at least their first two picks – currently No.12 and No.32 – to the Draft, using late picks to bid on Next Generation Academy players.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

They continue, however, to "monitor from afar" Jordan Clark's position at Geelong.

Geelong list manager Stephen Wells told Trade Radio that Clark was committed to the Cats and they were committed to him.

It is understood the club would be willing to trade for the speedster if his situation changed.

Bell was emphatic that contracted midfielder Adam Cerra, who finished third in the club's best and fairest, would not be traded. – Nathan Schmook

In other news...

Brisbane locked away one of its most promising youngsters, with No.1 pick Cam Rayner extending his contract for a further two years through to the end of 2023.

Adelaide defender Kyle Hartigan was traded to Hawthorn in exchange for a future fourth-round pick . He joins on a two-year deal.

