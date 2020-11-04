It's official: Jesse Hogan will play for Greater Western Sydney in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

KEY FORWARD Jesse Hogan will continue his career at a third AFL club after signing with Greater Western Sydney on Wednesday.

Fremantle traded the former Demon to GWS in exchange for the pick No.54 the Giants received from West Coast for small forward Zac Langdon.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

The deal allows the Dockers to bring in draft points that can be used on their Next Generation Academy targets.

It also brings an end to Hogan’s troubled two seasons with Fremantle, which included a string of off-field incidents, as well as form and injury concerns.

TURN IT ON Listen to Trade Radio and keep up to date with all the latest news as it happens, plus follow our live blog FROM 7am-7pm AEDT

Hogan spent last week considering his future before agreeing to join the Giants, who had been his most aggressive suitor.

GWS and Fremantle agreed a trade would be completed before thrashing out the exact terms and signing off on the move on the opening day of Trade Period.

Fremantle football manager Peter Bell said the deal would free up space in the Dockers' total player payments.

"Clearly the trade for Jesse hasn’t ended the way that we would like but in the best interests of both parties we’ve agreed to this trade and we wish Jesse all the very best with the Giants," Bell said.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jesse Hogan Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

It is not yet clear what Hogan’s new contract agreement will be, given he had one year to run on a deal with Fremantle.

The 25-year-old, who kicked 18 goals in 19 games for the Dockers, this week apologised to fans for his two-year stint not panning out as he had hoped.

If Hogan can rediscover his best form, he shapes as an immediate replacement for departing free agent Jeremy Cameron, who is seeking a move to Geelong.

Hogan booted a career-best 47 goals in 2018 as a Demon and topped 40 goals in three of his first four seasons before crossing to the Dockers.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

GWS football manager Jason McCartney said the tall forward was a great fit for the club.

"He’s a mature hard running and strong-marking player who, at his best, can have a big impact on-field," McCartney said.

"He’s excited to continue his career with us and his commitment is a great endorsement for our club."