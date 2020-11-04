It's official: Oleg Markov will play for Gold Coast in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

RICHMOND defender Oleg Markov has been traded to Gold Coast for a future third-round pick.

The dashing backman last week requested a trade from the Tigers and has found his way to the Suns on a two-year deal on the opening day of the Trade Period.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Markov was targeted by the Suns to fill a void across half-back left by the retiring Pearce Hanley and plan for life after Jarrod Harbrow who is entering the twilight of his career.

The 24-year-old played six games for the Tigers in 2020 but was dropped ahead of the finals campaign and named emergency for the Grand Final.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

He managed 23 games for the Tigers in five seasons after being selected at pick No.50 in the 2015 NAB AFL Draft.

The Suns received extra draft concessions for the 2020 and 2021 drafts, however, have been told they're not allowed to on-trade their start of second-round pick for 2021 ahead of a pending re-assessment at the end of the 2021 season.