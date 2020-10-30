RICHMOND defender Oleg Markov has informed the Tigers he wants to be traded to Gold Coast.

The dashing half-back will accept a two-year deal at the Suns and is expected to be one of the first trades completed when the window opens on Wednesday.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

The Suns had been circling Markov for much of the season and see him as a replacement for the retiring Pearce Hanley and veteran Jarrod Harbrow, who is entering the twilight of his career.

TURN IT ON Listen to Trade Radio and keep up to date with all the latest news as it happens, plus follow our live blog FROM 7am-7pm AEDT

Markov, 24, played six games this season before he was dropped ahead of finals and named emergency for the Tigers' flag.

He managed 23 games for the Tigers in five seasons after being selected at pick No.50 in the 2015 NAB AFL Draft.

OFFICIAL DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks ahead of the Trade Period

The Suns had also shown interest in Tigers triple premiership defender Nathan Broad, however Broad is now working on a new deal to remain with the Tigers.