COLLINGWOOD has officially parted ways with Dayne Beams after reaching a settlement on the final two years of the former premiership star's contract.

Beams' departure is one of three changes to the Magpies' playing list ahead of December's NAB AFL Draft, with Rupert Wills and Flynn Appleby delisted.

Beams, 30, hasn't played for the Magpies since round 11, 2019 after battling significant mental health issues.

He sat out the entire 2020 season and announced his retirement last month.

On Wednesday, Collingwood confirmed an agreement has been reached on the remainder of Beams' contract.

"Some time ago it became apparent to me that the demands of the game, which for many years I thrived on, were not helping my recovery," Beams said.

"Once I understood this it was easier to put my wellbeing and that of my family first.

"I am a father to two lovely children and a husband to Kelly, who I owe so much to.

"Challenges remain. That's life. But with experience, understanding and the help of many people I am in a stronger position to deal with them."

Beams spent four seasons with Brisbane, including two as captain, and returned to Collingwood via a trade at the end of 2018.

The midfielder managed just nine games in his second stint with the Magpies as he struggled to cope with the death of his father Phillip in 2018.

"I have many teammates and staff at Collingwood to thank for helping me through a particularly tough time," Beams said.

"The club's understanding, patience and care were always there and the fact we were able to come to a mutual agreement is important to me.

"Many at Brisbane also shared and supported me through my journey. I thank the Lions.

"And to Kelly, the kids and my family - I am full of love and admiration for all of you."

Beams, a star in Collingwood's 2010 premiership season, finished with 177 AFL games, two club best-and-fairest awards and an All-Australian nod to his name.

"His days of playing for Collingwood are over but his connection to the club is not," Magpies football manager Geoff Walsh said.

"He is written into the pages of the club's history as a premiership player and Copeland Trophy winner.

"We wish him and his family the very best for a healthy and happy next phase of their lives."

Wills, 27, played 23 games in five seasons with Collingwood and Appleby, 21, managed 11 in three years.