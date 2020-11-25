Jackson Hately delisted himself from the Giants as he prepares to join Adelaide in the pre-season draft. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FUTURE of young forward Zach Sproule is in limbo after being delisted by Greater Western Sydney ahead of next month's NAB AFL Draft.

The 22-year-old, who will come off the rookie list after four years at the club, managed just one senior game in 2019.

WHO'S LEAVING? Your club's retirements and delistings

But with list sizes now being confirmed for the 2021 season, the Giants have left the door ajar for the Academy graduate to rejoin the club in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft on December 10.

Zach Sproule in action during a Giants training camp in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, veteran Sam Reid has also been axed but will be re-drafted next month.

TRADE PERIOD VERDICT We rank your club from worst to best

Reid has spent three years on the rookie list, the maximum allowed under AFL rules. The 31-year-old has played 93 games across 11 seasons and played three games in 2020 after struggling with a calf injury.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Crows' No.1 call, Hawks' needs, plus will Elijah slide? Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards answer your draft questions live on the AFL's official Facebook page

As expected, midfielder Jackson Hately has delisted himself as he prepares to join Adelaide in the pre-season draft.

The new list rules see clubs permitted to have a minimum of 37 players and a maximum of 44 players on their lists.

The Giants also announced the re-signings of Daniel Lloyd, Shane Mumford and Callum Brown.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Mummy mauled by teammates after ripper The Giants surround Shane Mumford after the ruckman snares an awesome snap

Lloyd has become an important cog in the forward line, booting 38 goals from his 51 games so far.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Mumford will extend his career into a 13th season, retained as a rookie for 2021, while Irishman Brown will enter his third season in the AFL.

Lloyd and Mumford will join Matt Buntine on the rookie list for the 2021 season.