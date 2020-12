Draft guru Cal Twomey will be joined by Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge on NAB AFL Draft Night Live. Picture: AFL Media

THE 2020 NAB AFL Draft is set to be one of the most enthralling and extraordinary events of its kind.



For the first time ever, the draft will be in a virtual format and there is expected to be plenty of twists and turns after an entire football season was wiped out for many players.

So if you're not quite up to date with the who's who of this year's draft pool, we've got you covered every step of the way with the best, the most forensic, most accurate, and most trusted draft team in the country.

NAB AFL Draft Night LIVE

Not a subscriber? Cal Twomey, Nat Edwards, and Riley Beveridge will bring you NAB AFL Draft Night Live on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App for the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

You can stay up to date with everything that's happening with in-depth analysis of the players, and be a step ahead of the decision-making with Cal's unparalleled knowledge of what the clubs are thinking.

PHANTOM DRAFT Cal Twomey's late mail

Newsbreaker Mitch Cleary will also bring you interviews with some of the young players who are fresh off realising their childhood dream of becoming an AFL player. Watch NAB AFL Draft Night LIVE from 6.30pm AEDT on Wednesday, December 9.

Who does your club NEED?

National talent ambassador Kevin 'Shifter' Sheehan joined the Road to the Draft podcast last week and, with Cal and Nat, they put together a 'mock draft' purely based on what each club was lacking and which young prospect could fill that void.

PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Cal Twomey's December rankings

Here's what they came up with. Check it out in the podcast below and find out who your club really needs.

Fox Footy's NAB AFL Draft Show

Catch all the action as it unfolds on Fox Footy's live draft coverage.

If you're a Telstra Official AFL Live Pass subscriber, you'll be able to watch every second of Fox Footy's coverage on Wednesday on the AFL Live Official App.

Who did you just draft?

Find out more about your newest players via our Draft Prospects page which features player bios and video highlights.

So even if you can't watch the draft LIVE, you'll have access to information you won't find anywhere else.

Then, come back on Thursday when Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge will have the club-by-club wraps so you can familiarise yourself with each player your team drafted and what needs they'll fill.