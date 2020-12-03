The AFL last week announced that for the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season only, a maximum of two Players who were previously on the Club’s 2020 Primary List could be transferred to the Club’s 2021 Category A Rookie List.
Please find below the complete list of players transferred from each Club's Primary List to its 2021 Category A Rookie List.
2021 AFL Category A Rookie Pre-Listings
|
CLUB
|
PLAYER(S)
|
Adelaide Crows
|
Ben Davis
|
David Mackay
|
|
|
Brisbane Lions
|
Connor Ballenden
|
Rhys Mathieson
|
|
|
Carlton
|
Eddie Betts
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
|
|
Collingwood
|
Nil
|
|
|
Essendon
|
Nil
|
|
|
Fremantle
|
Brett Bewley
|
Lachlan Schultz
|
|
|
Geelong Cats
|
Nil
|
|
|
Gold Coast SUNS
|
Jarrod Harbrow
|
Zac Smith
|
|
|
GWS GIANTS
|
Matthew Buntine
|
Daniel Lloyd
|
|
|
Hawthorn
|
Dylan Moore
|
|
|
Melbourne
|
James Jordon
|
Aaron Nietschke
|
|
|
North Melbourne
|
William Walker
|
|
|
Port Adelaide
|
Nil
|
|
|
Richmond
|
Benjamin Miller
|
|
|
St Kilda
|
Oscar Clavarino
|
Darragh Joyce
|
|
|
Sydney Swans
|
Robbie Fox
|
Sam Gray
|
|
|
West Coast Eagles
|
Mark Hutchings
|
|
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Ben Cavarra
|
William Hayes