The AFL last week announced that for the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season only, a maximum of two Players who were previously on the Club’s 2020 Primary List could be transferred to the Club’s 2021 Category A Rookie List.

Please find below the complete list of players transferred from each Club's Primary List to its 2021 Category A Rookie List.

2021 AFL Category A Rookie Pre-Listings
 

CLUB

PLAYER(S)

Adelaide Crows

Ben Davis

David Mackay

 

 

Brisbane Lions

Connor Ballenden

Rhys Mathieson

 

 

Carlton

Eddie Betts

Matthew Kennedy

 

 

Collingwood

Nil

 

 

Essendon

Nil

 

 

Fremantle

Brett Bewley

Lachlan Schultz

 

 

Geelong Cats

Nil

 

 

Gold Coast SUNS

Jarrod Harbrow

Zac Smith

 

 

GWS GIANTS

Matthew Buntine

Daniel Lloyd

 

 

Hawthorn

Dylan Moore

 

 

Melbourne

James Jordon

Aaron Nietschke

 

 

North Melbourne

William Walker

 

 

Port Adelaide

Nil

 

 

Richmond

Benjamin Miller

 

 

St Kilda

Oscar Clavarino

Darragh Joyce

 

 

Sydney Swans

Robbie Fox

Sam Gray

 

 

West Coast Eagles

Mark Hutchings

 

 

Western Bulldogs

Ben Cavarra

William Hayes

