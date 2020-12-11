Derek Eggmolesse-Smith, Oscar McDonald and Jonathon Marsh will be hoping to find new homes in 2021. Pictures: AFL Photos

ST KILDA will spend the coming weeks assessing the available talent market to determine how to use their three available list spots heading into 2021.

And Carlton is expected to invite delisted Saint Jonathon Marsh as a train-on player in January and will consider cut Demon Oscar McDonald for the same opportunity for their single vacant spot.

The Blues and Saints were among nine clubs that passed on picks in Thursday's NAB AFL Rookie Draft, leaving them with available rookie berths heading into next year.

Clubs with vacant spots have the option of selecting overlooked draft hopefuls or previously delisted players in the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) starting January 6.

Prospective players can be added to training squads from the same date, giving clubs until March 9 to decide whether they want to take up the option with the player.

Recent examples include Harley Bennell (Melbourne) and Lynden Dunn (Collingwood) for the 2020 season and Sydney Stack (Richmond) ahead of 2019.

Players who join AFL training squads receive funding of $1000 per week by the club.

If clubs opt not to use the available slot in the SSP, they will carry over to the 2021 Mid-Season Rookie Draft which will be held in June.

Melbourne has two spots open and may add Next Generation Academy prospect Deakyn Smith to its training squad from January.

Richmond and Collingwood are other clubs with two positions available to be filled.

Delisted Tiger Derek Eggmolesse-Smith will be considered for a training spot at Punt Road and is eligible to join the Tigers again via the SSP after going through the drafts without a new home.

North Melbourne has one position open and will contemplate adding players to its training squad in late January or February which would allow them to play in practice matches ahead of the season.

Essendon, Sydney and Port Adelaide all passed on a single pick in the Rookie Draft on Thursday and will be able to add to their lists in the SSP or Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Clubs with available list spots aren't forced to fill them next season, with every club already hitting their minimum quota of 37 players under new list constraints.

Clubs also have the option of moving a player with a long-term injury to the inactive list to open up further positions for the SSP or Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Essendon's Irving Mosquito, Hawthorn's James Sicily and Bulldog Toby McLean are all expected to miss the bulk of 2021 after ACL injuries in 2020 with their spots able to be used for another player.

Adelaide was forced to re-rookie Bryce Gibbs on Thursday in order for the retired half-back to receive his payout for 2021.

However, the Crows will be able to move Gibbs immediately to the inactive list and use a selection in the SSP or Mid-Season Rookie Draft.