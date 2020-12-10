NORTH Melbourne has pulled off another draft stunner, naming former Tiger Connor Menadue in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Fresh off surprising the football world with its third selection in the national draft when it jumped on midfielder Will Phillips, the Roos backed up again by calling Menadue's name.

WHO GOT CALLED? Every pick from the NAB AFL Pre-Season and Rookie Draft

As previously flagged, Port Adelaide grabbed former Collingwood premiership player Tyson Goldsack as a rookie, while Richmond 2017 flag hero Jacob Townsend - who has also been a Giant and a Bomber - is now a Sun.

A total of 26 players were added to club lists in the Rookie Draft, including 12 new draftees, while 10 players were rookied by their AFL clubs after being previously delisted from their senior list.

04:46 Mins
Published on

Draft night recap: The winners and the surprise packets

A dissection of the winners and surprises for the NAB AFL Draft

Published on

Jackson Hately, who walked out on Greater Western Sydney at the end of this season, was the only player called in the Pre-Season Draft, joining Adelaide after the Giants and the Crows had previously been unable to settle on a trade.

>> SEE THE FULL ORDER OF THE NAB AFL ROOKIE DRAFT BELOW

Goldsack retired at the end of 2019 and had planned to play with Port in the SANFL this year, but the club's reserves team withdrew from the competition due to COVID-19 factors.

The defender is expected to line up in the SANFL to help the Power develop their young players.

Former Pie Tyson Goldsack at Port Adelaide training in October. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"We think we'll be pretty young in the SANFL this year and a mature player like Tyson will help those guys with on-field leadership and development," Power recruiting manager Geoff Parker said.

The Power also snared Taj Schofield, the son of premiership midfielder Jarrad, as a father-son rookie selection.

WHO WOULD YOU HAVE TAKEN AT NO.1? We ask the recruiters

In a curious twist, former Carlton No.1 draft pick Bryce Gibbs was taken with Adelaide's top pick in the rookie draft, with the retired Crows player drafted for administrative reasons.

"It's more of an administrative thing for Bryce to come on now under AFL rules, TPP," Adelaide recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie said.

02:48 Mins
Published on

Gibbs farewells his own in emotional ending

Bryce Gibbs says goodbye to both the Blues and Crows faithful as he leaves the field for most likely the last time

Published on

"He will come on now and then in the new year he will go back off the list and retire, as he already had retired. And that will free up a spot for the SSP period."

TRADING FRENZY What was the reason behind Collingwood's busy draft night?

West Coast found a rookie spot for premiership forward Daniel Venables, who is dealing with ongoing concussion issues.

Order Club Player Name Player Club Draft State
1 Adelaide Crows Bryce Gibbs Adelaide Crows South Australia
2 North Melbourne Patrick Walker North Hobart Football Club Tasmania
3 Sydney Swans Malachy Carruthers Sturt South Australia
4 Hawthorn Jack Saunders Norwood South Australia
5 Gold Coast Suns Jacob Townsend Not Applicable Victoria
6 Essendon Martin Gleeson Essendon Victoria
7 Fremantle Dockers Joshua  Treacy Bendigo Pioneers Victoria
8 Carlton Luke Parks Glenelg New South Wales
9 GWS GIANTS Samuel Reid GWS Giants New South Wales
10 Melbourne Pass    
11 Western Bulldogs Lachlan Mcneil Eagles South Australia
12 West Coast Eagles Zane Trew Swan Districts Western Australia
13 Collingwood Jack Ginnivan Bendigo Pioneers Victoria
14 St Kilda Pass    
15 Brisbane Lions Grant Birchall Brisbane Lions Queensland
16 Port Adelaide Tyson Goldsack Port Adelaide South Australia
17 Richmond Pass    
18 North Melbourne Connor Menadue Werribee Football Club Victoria
19 Sydney Swans Pass    
20 Gold Coast Suns Jack Hombsch Gold Coast Suns Queensland
21 Essendon Dylan Clarke Essendon Victoria
22 Fremantle Dockers Bailey Banfield Fremantle Western Australia
23 Carlton Pass    
24 GWS GIANTS Zachary Sproule GWS Giants New South Wales
25 Melbourne Pass    
26 Western Bulldogs Roarke Smith Western Bulldogs Victoria
27 West Coast Eagles Daniel Venables West Coast Eagles Western Australia
28 Collingwood Isaac Chugg Launceston Football Club Tasmania
29 St Kilda Pass    
30 Port Adelaide Pass    
31 Richmond Pass    
32 North Melbourne Pass    
33 Gold Coast Suns Jordan  Murdoch Not Applicable Queensland
34 Essendon Pass    
35 Collingwod Pass    
36 St Kilda Pass    
37 Port Adelaide Taj  Schofield Eagles South Australia
38 Gold Coast Suns Aiden Fyfe Broadbeach Queensland
39 Collingwood Pass    
40 Gold Coast Suns Rhys Nicholls Labrador Queensland
         

IN ON DEMAND NOW