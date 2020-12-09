New Roo Will Phillips with North Melbourne great Brent Harvey on Wednesday night. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NO.29 jumper at North Melbourne will be grace the field once again after it was handed to prized draftee Will Phillips.

No-one had worn the jumper since Brent Harvey ended his career in 2016, having played an AFL-record 432 games.

That jumper was temporarily retired after Harvey finished up.

Harvey was on hand to present the onballer with his new number, just minutes after he was drafted.

When Brent met Will ?? pic.twitter.com/MRZk4mhMNA — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) December 9, 2020

Phillips was something of a surprise selection at No.3 during Wednesday night’s NAB AFL Draft, although he was widely considered among the top six prospects.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tough midfielder Phillips could be top-10 pick Oakleigh midfielder Will Phillips could be one of the first-picked midfielders in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

He was recruited from the Oakleigh Chargers and will do his best work inside the contest.

Other notable Roos to wear the No.29 have been Peter German and Phil Baker.