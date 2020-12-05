Former Magpie Tyson Goldsack could be picked up by Port Adelaide after nominating for the NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD premiership player Tyson Goldsack is on the verge of making a shock AFL comeback, more than a year after retiring.

The 33-year-old has nominated for next week's NAB AFL Draft and Rookie Draft.

Goldsack's last AFL game was Collingwood's 2018 Grand Final loss to West Coast when he made a swift comeback from a knee reconstruction to appear in the finals series.

He entered the 2019 season with plans to retire at year's end and then move to South Australia, but the utility was unable to add to his 165 career games.

Goldsack planned to play with Port Adelaide in the SANFL this year, but the club's reserves team withdrew from the competition due to COVID-19 factors.

Tyson Goldsack reacts after the Pies lost to the Eagles in the 2018 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

According to News Corp, the Power are considering putting Goldsack on their rookie list for 2021 as they seek to atone for their heartbreaking preliminary final loss to Richmond this year.

Goldsack was a cult hero during his time at Collingwood, kicking the opening goal of the Magpies' 2010 Grand Final replay victory after missing the drawn match with St Kilda a week earlier.

Meanwhile, former No.1 pick Paddy McCartin, who sat out the 2020 season as he dealt with complications of multiple concussions suffered during his time at the Saints, has also nominated for the draft.

Sydney, where McCartin's younger brother Tom plays, is considering picking up the key forward.

The quirkiest nomination goes to former Gold Coast and Carlton tall Daniel Gorringe, who played the last of his 26 AFL games in 2016.

In recent times, the 28-year-old is best known for appearing on reality TV show Big Brother.