Bombers defender Jayden Nguyen hopes he can inspire more Asian kids to embrace the game

Vaomua Laloifi, Jayden Nguyen, Akec Makur Chuot and Isaac Quaynor pose for a photo at the Cultural Heritage Series launch on March 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JAYDEN Nguyen's father wasn't thrilled about his son's decision to play AFL, but the Essendon youngster won him over, just as the League is attempting to do with more Asian communities.

The first and only player of Vietnamese heritage in the AFL, the 19-year-old is one of four new cultural diversity ambassadors, alongside Collingwood’s Isaac Quaynor (Ghana), Western Bulldogs AFLW player Mua Laloifi (Pacific islands) and former AFLW star Akec Makur Chuot (South Sudan).

The AFL on Wednesday launched the 2026 Cultural Heritage Series, a League-wide initiative designed to entice a wider cultural mix, including players and fans, to the game.

Each club will host a match with the overarching theme of "Many Cultures, One Game", delivered through community engagement and match-day experiences on and off the field.

AFL chief operating officer Tom Harley said the League's landscape had evolved, and would continue to do so.

"If we can forecast 30, 40 years, if we think that the playing cohort will look like they do now, or the folks in the stands look like they do now, I think we're probably barking up the wrong tree," Harley said at the MCG launch.

Tom Harley speaks at the Cultural Heritage Series launch on March 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"These four (ambassadors) and others in both the men's and women's comp are reflective of modern Australia.

"It's about making the game available, making it accessible, but importantly creating the environments where people feel like they can genuinely belong."

Nguyen's father Duc was a Vietnamese refugee and initially had different hopes for his son, but is now his biggest fan.

"It was a bit of a shock to Dad – he just turned his head and was like, 'Sorry, could you say that again?'" said Nguyen, who made his debut last year.

School and Community Connect clinic pose for a photo at the Cultural Heritage Series launch on March 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's just like the stereotypes of our parents coming over to Australia for a better opportunity, and most of the time they want us to become doctors or lawyers.

"For me to steer clear of that way and focus my way into footy, I feel like the support they gave me along that journey has helped me tremendously to get into the position I'm in today."

Nguyen, who in the off-season visited the Vietnam Swans, who represent the country in AFL Asia, said there were more Asian kids embracing the code.

"I'm definitely seeing more Asian footballers at grassroots level, which is great to see, and hopefully in this position I can start a trend and then start a new wave of athletes coming through the system," the young defender said.

"Obviously Australia is such a diverse country, and I feel like in the AFL we are embracing the individuality and each other's differences, so I say to these young kids, just believe you belong (because) your differences don't make you different, they make you unique."

The AFL and all 18 clubs will host the Cultural Heritage Series in 2026, to recognise the diverse cultural history of the game's fans. Each club will host its own Cultural Heritage Series match throughout the season. To find out more, go to the Cultural Heritage Series hub.