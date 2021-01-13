New Lion Joe Daniher at training in January. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

BOOM Brisbane recruit Joe Daniher will wear the most famous number in Brisbane Lions history when he pulls on the No.3 jumper worn by club legend Michael Voss.

Daniher, who crossed from Essendon as a free agent to boost the Lions' forward line in 2021, follows in the footsteps of triple premiership skipper and Brownlow medallist Voss, as well as champion Fitzroy full-back Gary Pert and his father Brian.

TRADE PERIOD VERDICT We rank your club from worst to best

The Lions' announcement of their new 2021 jumper numbers is the latest of several reveals ahead of the official AFL Community Series pre-season games beginning on February 18.

Check out all the new numbers below.

CIRCLE THEM IN YOUR CALENDAR The 20 matches of 2021 you won't want to miss

2. Ben Keays, 3. Fischer McAsey, 6. Jackson Hately, 7. Riley Thilthorpe, 10. Luke Pedlar, 15. Brayden Cook, 20. Mitch Hinge, 21. Sam Berry, 31. James Rowe, 35. James Borlase, 42. Tariek Newchurch

Presenting our new No.7 ???? Full list of 2021 guernsey numbers in the link #weflyasone — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) December 16, 2020

3. Joe Daniher, 12. Nakia Cockatoo, 19. Henry Smith, 20. Jaxon Prior, 21. Tom Fullarton, 22. Harry Sharp, 34. Blake Coleman, 39. Carter Michael, 41. Deividas Uosis

TBC

TBC

2. Sam Draper, 6. Jye Caldwell, 13. Nik Cox, 16. Archie Perkins, 19. Nick Hind, 20. Peter Wright, 31. Zach Reid, 32. Josh Eyre, 38. Cody Brand

31. It's ????????. — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) December 17, 2020

1. Sam Sturt, 3. Caleb Serong, 17. Brett Bewley, 22. Lloyd Meek, 23. Liam Henry, 24. Leno Thomas, 27. Heath Chapman, 30. Nathan O'Driscoll, 31. Brandon Walker, 34. Joel Western, 35. Josh Treacy, 38. Tobe Watson

4. Shaun Higgins, 5. Jeremy Cameron, 7. Isaac Smith, 9. Max Holmes, 21. Nick Stevens, 33. Shannon Neale, 36. Paul Tsapatolis

?There’s a lot of history here at this club in that jumper, to be given the opportunity to wear it was a big thing.? pic.twitter.com/40zin5JCV3 — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) December 15, 2020

1. Hugh Greenwood, 2. Rory Atkins, 17. Oleg Markov, 21. Jacob Townsend, 30. Alex Davies, 33. Aiden Fyfe, 36. Elijah Hollands, 38. Rhys Nicholls, 40. Joel Jeffrey, 45. Luke Towey, 47. Hewago Paul Oea

New year, new numbers. Take a look at the new guernsey numbers for 2021. #ChallengeAccepted pic.twitter.com/yZFzClEock — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) January 12, 2021

TBC

12. Will Day, 13. Oliver Hanrahan, 16. Tom Phillips, 24. James Cousins, 28. Kyle Hartigan, 30. Damon Greaves, 31. Keegan Brooksby, 33. Harry Pepper, 37. Ned Reeves, 38. Denver Grainger-Barras, 40. Seamus Mitchell, 41. Connor Downie, 42. Tyler Brockman, 43. Jack Saunders

An incredible honour for an exciting young player and his family. ??????



Find out why it was Will's dream to wear the number 12. ??#Always pic.twitter.com/AvEr5552Ib — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) December 19, 2020

16. Bailey Laurie, 17. Jake Bowey, 19. Fraser Rosman, 21. Marty Hore, 50. Ben Brown

“I’d like to think I can play anywhere. But outside mid and high half-forward – I’ve been pretty suited to that position. I wouldn’t mind playing that for the Dees, if I get the chance.” – Jake Bowey



Jumper number reveal ??. Any guesses?#FiredUp pic.twitter.com/Sn04OuqF1u — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) December 15, 2020

1. Jack Mahony, 2. Jaidyn Stephenson, 4. Aidan Corr, 5. Curtis Taylor, 15. Atu Bosenavulagi, 17. Lachie Young, 24. Tom Powell, 29. Will Phillips, 31. Connor Menadue, 33. Patrick Walker, 35. Charlie Lazzaro, 36. Phoenix Spicer, 40. Eddie Ford

29 for Phillips, 2 for Stephenson, 4 for Corr.



Check out all 13 new guernsey number recipients for 2021 ?? — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) December 15, 2020

TBC

TBC

TBC

6. Logan McDonald, 16. Braeden Campbell, 21. Errol Gulden, 31. Tom Hickey, 33. Marc Sheather, 36. Joel Amartey, 40. Malachy Carruthers

TBC

1. Adam Treloar, 8. Stefan Martin, 22. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, 26. Dominic Bedendo, 29. Mitch Hannan, 30. Lachlan McNeil