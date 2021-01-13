BOOM Brisbane recruit Joe Daniher will wear the most famous number in Brisbane Lions history when he pulls on the No.3 jumper worn by club legend Michael Voss. 

Daniher, who crossed from Essendon as a free agent to boost the Lions' forward line in 2021, follows in the footsteps of triple premiership skipper and Brownlow medallist Voss, as well as champion Fitzroy full-back Gary Pert and his father Brian. 

The Lions' announcement of their new 2021 jumper numbers is the latest of several reveals ahead of the official AFL Community Series pre-season games beginning on February 18.

Check out all the new numbers below. 

2. Ben Keays, 3. Fischer McAsey, 6. Jackson Hately, 7. Riley Thilthorpe, 10. Luke Pedlar, 15. Brayden Cook, 20. Mitch Hinge, 21. Sam Berry, 31. James Rowe, 35. James Borlase, 42. Tariek Newchurch

3. Joe Daniher, 12. Nakia Cockatoo, 19. Henry Smith, 20. Jaxon Prior, 21. Tom Fullarton, 22. Harry Sharp, 34. Blake Coleman, 39. Carter Michael, 41. Deividas Uosis

TBC

TBC

2. Sam Draper, 6. Jye Caldwell, 13. Nik Cox, 16. Archie Perkins, 19. Nick Hind, 20. Peter Wright, 31. Zach Reid, 32. Josh Eyre, 38. Cody Brand

1. Sam Sturt, 3. Caleb Serong, 17. Brett Bewley, 22. Lloyd Meek, 23. Liam Henry, 24. Leno Thomas, 27. Heath Chapman, 30. Nathan O'Driscoll, 31. Brandon Walker, 34. Joel Western, 35. Josh Treacy, 38. Tobe Watson

4. Shaun Higgins, 5. Jeremy Cameron, 7. Isaac Smith, 9. Max Holmes, 21. Nick Stevens, 33. Shannon Neale, 36. Paul Tsapatolis

1. Hugh Greenwood, 2. Rory Atkins, 17. Oleg Markov, 21. Jacob Townsend, 30. Alex Davies, 33. Aiden Fyfe, 36. Elijah Hollands, 38. Rhys Nicholls, 40. Joel Jeffrey, 45. Luke Towey, 47. Hewago Paul Oea

TBC

12. Will Day, 13. Oliver Hanrahan, 16. Tom Phillips, 24. James Cousins, 28. Kyle Hartigan, 30. Damon Greaves, 31. Keegan Brooksby, 33. Harry Pepper, 37. Ned Reeves, 38. Denver Grainger-Barras, 40. Seamus Mitchell, 41. Connor Downie, 42. Tyler Brockman, 43. Jack Saunders

16. Bailey Laurie, 17. Jake Bowey, 19. Fraser Rosman, 21. Marty Hore, 50. Ben Brown

1. Jack Mahony, 2. Jaidyn Stephenson, 4. Aidan Corr, 5. Curtis Taylor, 15. Atu Bosenavulagi, 17. Lachie Young, 24. Tom Powell, 29. Will Phillips, 31. Connor Menadue, 33. Patrick Walker, 35. Charlie Lazzaro, 36. Phoenix Spicer, 40. Eddie Ford

TBC

TBC

TBC

6. Logan McDonald, 16. Braeden Campbell, 21. Errol Gulden, 31. Tom Hickey, 33. Marc Sheather, 36. Joel Amartey, 40. Malachy Carruthers

TBC

1. Adam Treloar, 8. Stefan Martin, 22. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, 26. Dominic Bedendo, 29. Mitch Hannan, 30. Lachlan McNeil

