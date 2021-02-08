Jordan Gallucci at an Adelaide training session at West Lakes in June, 2020. Picture: AAP

FORMER first-round pick Jordan Gallucci is being considered for a list opening at Richmond, earning an invite to train at Punt Road.

It comes as former Adelaide teammate Paul Hunter was added to St Kilda's training squad as the Saints ponder adding extra ruck depth to their list.

Gallucci joined the Tigers on Monday morning, one of five hopefuls pushing for two vacant spots left available after the Rookie Draft.

AAMI COMMUNITY SERIES Check out the pre-season fixture

The 22-year-old midfielder/forward, who has signed for Williamstown this year, was delisted by the Crows in November after playing the last of his 27 AFL games in 2019.

Hunter, 27, had been preparing to play for SANFL club South Adelaide again this season before receiving the call to head to RSEA Park for a two-week trial.

Former Adelaide ruckman Paul Hunter at Crows training in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

After adding former North Melbourne forward Mason Wood to its list last week, the Saints have two spots to fill in the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) before March 9. They can also opt to hold the positions open for the Mid-Season Draft currently scheduled for June.

The potential retirement of defender Dylan Roberton, who is currently weighing up his future, could open a third void at the Saints.

Hunter was cut by the Crows at the end of 2019 after failing to win an AFL debut in four years on the list.

The 200cm ruckman originally signed with Williamstown last year before jetting to South Adelaide when the VFL season was postponed due to COVID-19 and was named in the SANFL Team of the Year.

SECOND CHANCE? Ex-Lion hopes for Eagle lifeline

South Adelaide has been hit with a series of last-minute departures to AFL clubs in recent years with Keegan Brooksby (West Coast and Hawthorn), Hayden McLean (Sydney) and Michael Knoll (Sydney) all being snapped up outside drafts.

Hayden McLean celebrates a goal for Sydney against Carlton in round 16, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Hunter's call-up comes as the Saints currently manage three pure ruckmen on their list – Rowan Marshall, Paddy Ryder and Sam Alabakis – as well as forward/ruck option Shaun McKernan.

2021 FREE AGENTS Check out who is up for grabs

Meanwhile, Hawthorn has added youngsters Will Bravo and Jackson Callow to its training squad following Tom Scully's retirement last week.

Bravo, a midfielder, and Callow, a key-forward prospect, were both overlooked in December's drafts.

Like Essendon (Irving Mosquito), Melbourne (Marty Hore) and Western Bulldogs (Toby McLean), the Hawks can utilise another list spot by moving James Sicily onto the long-term injury list as he recovers from an ACL injury.

West Coast has invited three players and, while the Eagles don't currently have any availabilities, could move Daniel Venables (concussion) or Willie Rioli (ASADA ban) to the inactive list to open up a berth.

Who's training at your club?

Adelaide (one list spot): Nick Murray (Williamstown), Ayce Taylor (delisted Crow)

Carlton (one list spot): Oscar McDonald (Melbourne), Callum Moore (Richmond), Zavier Maher (Murray Bushrangers)

Collingwood (two list spots): Jack Briskey (Sherwood Magpies, Queensland)

Essendon (two list spots): Angus Baker (Canberra), Charlie Byrne (Murray Bushrangers), Alec Waterman (Claremont)

Hawthorn (two list spots): Will Bravo (Dandenong Stingrays), Jackson Callow (Norwood)

Melbourne (three list spots): Kobe Farmer (Peel Thunder), Deakyn Smith (Dandenong Stingrays)

North Melbourne (one list spot): Flynn Appleby (Collingwood), Sam Skinner (Brisbane)

Richmond (two list spots): Nick Couroupis (West Adelaide), Jordan Gallucci (Williamstown), Josh Green (Marist AFC, ACT), Rhyan Mansell (Woodville-West Torrens), Derek Eggmolesse-Smith (delisted Tiger)

St Kilda (two list spots): Paul Hunter (South Adelaide)

West Coast: Will Collins (Swan Districts), Cedric Cox (West Coast, WAFL), Nic Martin (Subiaco)

Western Bulldogs (two list spots): Ewan Macpherson (Northern Knights), Corey Preston (Eastern Ranges), Anthony Scott (Footscray)

* Sydney and Port Adelaide also have list openings