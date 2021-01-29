FORMER Brisbane first-round pick Cedric Cox will be one of three prospects to push for a list opening at West Coast from next week.

Cox, 23, was delisted by the Lions last year after being taken at pick No.24 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft and has signed on to play with the Eagles' WAFL outfit.

The 181cm utility, who can play at either ends, played the last of his 13 games for the Lions in 2019.

>>Scroll down to see who is training at your club

He will be joined by 20-year-old Subiaco forward Nic Martin (192cm) and 19-year-old Swan Districts defender Will Collins (191cm) in training with the club's senior squad.

The Eagles currently don't have a list spot open after using their full complement in December's Rookie Draft. However, they could opt to move retained rookie Daniel Venables, who is on the comeback trail from concussion, to the long-term injury list which would open up a spot.

2021 FREE AGENTS Check out who is up for grabs

Elsewhere, Melbourne has three spots available in this Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) after defender Marty Hore ruptured his ACL at training last week.

The Demons currently have Kobe Farmer, the son of former Melbourne high-flyer Jeff, training in hope of winning a berth on the list.

Essendon has two spots available having passed on a pick in the Rookie Draft as well as Irving Mosquito recovering from an ACL and have three players training at Tullamarine.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Devastating Bomber blow as Mosquito limps off Essendon suffer a cruel injury concern with exciting youngster Irving Mosquito forced to leave the field after appearing to hurt his knee

The Western Bulldogs have opened up another position following the retirement of Sam Lloyd in December, with Toby McLean's (ACL) long-term injury already opening one slot.

Hawthorn (James Sicily) will also be able to do the same, while North Melbourne, who left one spot open following the Rookie Draft, announced on Thursday key forward Charlie Comben would be out indefinitely with a leg fracture.

Train-on players can be added over the next two months and take part in pre-season fixtures, giving clubs until March 9 to decide whether they want to take up the option with the player.

Any positions not filled can be utilised in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

WHO'S TRAINING AT YOUR CLUB?

Adelaide (one list spot): Nick Murray (Williamstown), Ayce Taylor (delisted Crow)

Carlton (one list spot): Oscar McDonald (Melbourne), Callum Moore (Richmond), Zavier Maher (Murray Bushrangers)

Collingwood (two list spots): Jack Briskey (Sherwood Magpies, Queensland)

Essendon (two list spots): Angus Baker (Canberra), Charlie Byrne (Murray Bushrangers), Alec Waterman (Claremont)

Melbourne (three list spots): Kobe Farmer (Peel Thunder)

North Melbourne (one list spot): Flynn Appleby (Collingwood), Sam Skinner (Brisbane)

Richmond (two list spots): Nick Couroupis (West Adelaide), Josh Green (Marist AFC, ACT), Rhyan Mansell (Woodville-West Torrens), Derek Eggmolesse-Smith (delisted Tiger)

St Kilda (three list spots): Mason Wood (North Melbourne)

West Coast: Will Collins (Swan Districts), Cedric Cox (West Coast, WAFL), Nic Martin (Subiaco)

Western Bulldogs (two list spots): Ewan Macpherson (Northern Knights), Corey Preston (Eastern Ranges), Anthony Scott (Footscray)

*Sydney and Port Adelaide also have list openings