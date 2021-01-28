Charlie Byrne in action during last year's Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has invited Murray Bushrangers prospect Charlie Byrne to trial for a spot on its list under pre-season rules.

Byrne joined the Bombers' training on Thursday, with the 183cm solidly built half-back pressing his case to be signed by the club in the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The 18-year-old carries the ball and has some outside run that had caught the eye before the NAB League season was wiped out by COVID-19 last year.

He was one of three players invited to trial at the club for a place on the Bombers’ list, alongside former West Coast Eagle Alec Waterman and overlooked Sydney Academy prospect Angus Baker.

Waterman transformed himself into a powerful medium forward last year at WAFL level and is searching for a second chance in the AFL after a long-term illness hampered his stay at the Eagles.

His father Chris is a two-time premiership player at the Eagles.

Baker is a key defensive option for the Bombers, having come through the Swans’ Academy program and missed out on the draft in 2019 when first eligible. He impressed in the Canberra competition last year.