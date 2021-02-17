AFL EXECUTIVE General Manger of Social Policy and Inclusion Tanya Hosch is one of 12 members of Collingwood's newly established Expert Group on Anti-Racism.

The establishment of the group was a key recommendation of the recently released Do Better report and is designed to assist the club develop a framework for change and ultimately provide community leadership on addressing racism.

The Do Better report was leaked earlier this month and president Eddie McGuire resigned from his role effective immediately a week later.

>> THE FULL 'DO BETTER' REPORT Download the PDF here

The Expert Group will report directly to the Collingwood board to advise on the development of an improved framework for responding to incidents of racism, the creation and implementation of anti-racism policies and ways in which Collingwood can learn from its past to lead in the future.

Former North Melbourne and Collingwood star Daniel Wells is also on the panel with all 12 members accepting 18-month appointments.

"The work Collingwood must do is necessary and important. It ought to inspire and add weight to the need for change that has been building in our communities for decades. So it was as important to find people who are passionate, capable and willing to help the club meet its moment," Collingwood director and Expert Group member Jodie Sizer said.

"We are very pleased to have such rich experience and expertise to draw upon as we embark on a process that will modernise Collingwood and, hopefully, make a further contribution to our code and country."

The club has also appointed Taryn Lee to the position of strategic advisor to assist with the implementation of all 18 recommendations in the Do Better report.

Lee, a Yawuru woman who has worked at executive level in roles with government and the private sector, is a board member of the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission.

"We need to think differently about how we approach and deal with racism and to ensure that we have the right systems in place to provide a safe cultural environment for all," Collingwood chief executive Mark Anderson said.

"We have the will to respond to each and every recommendation contained in the Do Better report. Taryn’s expertise and background in designing and delivering change will be of enormous assistance to us as we put these responses into place. We will be rightfully measured by these actions."

Collingwood's Expert Group on Anti-Racism

Eddie Cubillo, former Northern Territory Anti-Discrimination commissioner. Senior Fellow with University of Melbourne Law School. A descendant of the Larrakia, Wadjigan and Central Arrente peoples.

Tasneem Chopra, diversity, equity and inclusion consultant on issues of leadership, cultural competence and intersectional discrimination.

Melinda Cilento, company director, economist and experienced senior executive. Co-Chair of Reconciliation Australia Board, CEO of the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) and non-executive director of Australian Unity.

Janine Coombs, a Wotjobaluk woman, currently Deputy Chair of Barengi Gadjin Land Council Aboriginal Corporation. Member of Collingwood Reconciliation Action Plan Advisory Committee.

Tanya Hosch, Torres Strait Islander woman, currently Executive General Manager of Inclusion and Social Policy at the AFL. Formerly joint campaign director of the Recognise movement for constitutional reform.

Rana Hussain, a diversity and inclusion leader and consultant, specialising in sport, corporate leadership and not for profit organisations.

Andrew Jackomos, a Yorta Yorta/Gunditjmara man. Victorian Government Executive Director for Aboriginal Economic Development. Member of the Collingwood Reconciliation Action Plan Advisory Committee.

Tony Lovett, a Gunditjmara man and Community Services Officer with the Victorian Aboriginal Community Services Association. Member of Collingwood Reconciliation Action Plan Advisory Committee.

Professor Yin Paradies, a Wakaya man who is Professor of Race Relations at Deakin University.

Jodie Sizer, a founding partner and co-CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers Indigenous Consulting. A Djab Wurrung/Gunditjmara woman and one of Australia’s foremost Indigenous leaders. Chair of Australian Institute of Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander Studies. Collingwood director.

Dr Helen Szoke (OA), former Australian Federal Race Discrimination Commissioner and Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commissioner. Chief Executive of Oxfam from 2013 to 2019.

Daniel Wells, former Collingwood and North Melbourne player currently working with Collingwood’s Indigenous community programs and AFL recruiting staff. A descendant of the Wangatha and Wirangu peoples.