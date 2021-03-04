Retiring AFL commissioner Kim Williams pictured at the 2016 AFL Hall of Fame dinner. Picture: AFL Photos

LONG-SERVING AFL commissioners Kim Williams and Jason Ball have elected to retire from their positions.

Williams, a former CEO of Foxtel and a key player in the AFL's broadcast deals, has been on the AFL commission since 2014 and Ball, a premiership player at West Coast and Sydney, since 2015.

Three other commissioners - Andrew Newbold, Paul Bassat and Gabrielle Trainor - are up for re-election, and intend to continue.

AFL clubs were told of the exits of Williams and Ball in a memo signed by AFL commission chairman Richard Goyder on Wednesday.

AFL commissioners Kim Williams, Simone Wilkie and Jason Ball at the 2018 Australian Football Hall of Fame Dinner. Picture: AFL Photos

The commission's nomination sub-committee – headed by Goyder and containing representatives from all key football posts - will soon meet to determine potential replacements for Williams and Ball, but there is no guarantee both vacancies will be filled.

The departure of the highly respected Ball will leave the commission without the expertise of an ex-AFL player.