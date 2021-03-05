JACK Ziebell will lead a new-look leadership group in his fifth year as captain for the North Melbourne Football Club.

Luke McDonald and Jy Simpkin have been elected as co vice-captains, while Robbie Tarrant, Ben Cunnington, and Kayne Turner, round out the group.

Ziebell said it was an honour to lead the club again and it was a testament to those around him.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Skipper stars in 200th game A great performance from Jack Ziebell in his milestone match

"You never take a role like this lightly and I’ve been fortunate over the last few years to have some great support around me," Ziebell said.

"With the group they’ve put together this year, I couldn’t be more confident in everyone’s skills and to welcome ‘Lukey’ [McDonald] and ‘Kayno’ [Turner] into the group for the first time.

"Luke obviously took eight years to get in the leadership group, but with a bit of growing up to be done in that time, he’s really matured into a fantastic AFL player. Obviously all the boys respect him and the way he goes about it.

"He sets the scene for us on the field, so it’s awesome he’s been rewarded with a role in the leadership group and I expect him to grow into that.

"We all know what Jy’s capable of, the last couple of years how much his games improved but the way he goes about it at training, the way he sets the example, but also these boys are incredible at building relationships with all the players."