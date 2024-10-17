A trio of Magpies have not been offered contracts for 2025

Nathan Kreuger celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has delisted injury-plagued tall Nathan Kreuger as well as midfielder Jack Bytel and forward Josh Eyre.

Kreuger, the 25-year-old, managed just 13 games at AFL level since his Collingwood debut in 2022.

He had joined the club from Geelong, where he played two senior games after landing at the Cats in 2018.

His time at the Magpies was punctuated by two serious shoulder injuries, while he was hampered by hamstring and calf issues this year.

Bytel, the former Saint, was picked up by the Pies last summer in the pre-season supplementary selection period and played seven AFL games this year.

Jack Bytel in action during the R22 match between Collingwood and Sydney at the SCG on August 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

He had played 22 games for the Saints before he was delisted this time last year.

Eyre was also picked up over summer but did not play a senior game at the Pies due to a serious hamstring issue.

He had previously been at Essendon, but did not play an AFL game at either club.

"Decision-making at this time of the year is always difficult and we thank each of the players for their contribution to our club," Pies list manager Justin Leppitsch said.

"Whilst only with us for a short period, Jack and Josh added value to both our VFL and AFL programs, and we thank them for their dedication.

"Nathan's resilience to return from numerous injuries, and remain committed to his football and this program, needs to be commended.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we wish each player all the very best and we hope they continue to work towards reaching their football potential."

In August, the Magpies delisted back-up ruck Aiden Begg, while forward Joe Richards and defender John Noble departed in the trade period this week.

The Pies have also lost Nathan Murphy and Josh Carmichael, who both retired due to concussion-related issues.