LAST SEASON Fantasy coaches were forced to be agile, like everyone else in footy, as different challenges popped up regularly. One of those was the daily team announcements.

The announcement of teams for the round on Thursday night was a time Fantasy coaches looked forward to every week. Was their injured player named? Did a fringe player hold their spot? Were there any rookies named to be the next cash cow to add to their team?

Coaches usually had all the information needed to lock their teams away for the full lockout on Friday nights.

With confirmation that teams will be announced the day before each game as per last season, a rolling lockout will be in place each round.

This means that coaches will be able to make changes to their team throughout each round until players’ games have started, at which point they will be locked out.

Getting your starting squad set in round one will require coaches to have a few plans in place due to the timing of matches. Many popular players under-$300k will be playing on Sunday – such as Giants’ ruck Matt Flynn and North Melbourne’s Tom Powell. Their teams won’t be known until Saturday evening, after eight teams have already played and been locked in, potentially requiring alternative plans if certain players aren’t named.

The Traders chat through different strategies to help coaches select their round one squad, taking advantage of the multiple partial lockouts. Roy, Calvin and Warnie consider who will be selected in their teams and when we will know throughout the all-important round one rolling lockout.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

3:00 - The boys are stoked with the prizes for 2021.

5:00 - How to navigate the rolling lockout with the timing of teams being named.

8:25 - Keep an eye on the Bombers' selections on Friday night.

13:30 - Port Adelaide's team will be very interesting.

16:45 - Paul Hunter is the first confirmed rookie debut with Paddy Ryder and Rowan Marshall missing round one.

19:15 - Cal considers the Scale of Hardness for those considering playing a $170k ruck in R2.

24:00 - You must lock Max Gawn in as skipper for round one.

27:10 - The boys run through important CBA and kick-in stats from the AAMI Community Series.

Questions from social media

33:00 - Jack Higgins v Jye Caldwell.

36:30 - Any doubts on Zak Butters' role with Connor Rozee out injured?

39:20 - Can you hold Zac Williams for a week while he is suspended?

42:40 - Who is next in line to be snouted as a pig?

48:30 - Is Josh Dunkley the first to go out of the Dogs' midfield when Adam Treloar is back?

51:15 - Patrick Dangerfield/Paddy Dow or Jordan De Goey/Jye Caldwell?

