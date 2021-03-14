ST KILDA will be without Max King for the opening round of the season after the young forward suffered a concussion playing golf on Thursday.

The 20-year-old was struck in the head by a golf ball and in line with the AFL's latest concussion protocols, he must spend 12 days on the sidelines.

"It's obviously a blow to lose Max for round one, but player health and wellbeing – particularly when it comes to concussion – is paramount," chief operating officer Simon Lethlean said.

"We'll continue to monitor Max over the next week and take every measure necessary to ensure he is on track for round two."

King was also nursing an ankle injury after finishing last week's AAMI Community Series clash against Carlton on the bench.

He joins Paddy Ryder (personal leave), Rowan Marshall (foot), Brad Crouch (suspension), Dan Hannebery (calf), Jarryn Geary (leg), Ben Paton (leg) and James Frawley (hamstring) on the sidelines.

The Saints open the season against GWS at Giants Stadium on Sunday.