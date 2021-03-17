Sam Simpson receives attention during the 2020 Grand Final after he was knocked out in a marking contest. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUBS will be able to replace an injured or concussed player under a new medical substitute rule that has been introduced less than two days before the start of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season.

As reported first by AFL.com.au on Friday, all clubs will name 23 players in their match-day squads instead of the regular 22, but that extra 23rd player will only be able to take the field after club doctors have assessed an injured or concussed player as 'medically unfit' to continue in the match.

>> READ THE AFL'S FULL STATEMENT ON THE MEDICAL SUB RULE

To be eligible for a medical substitution, the club doctor must decide that an injured player will be unable to play a game in the next 12 days.

Concussed players must already sit out a mandatory 12-day recovery period under new protocols introduced by the AFL for the 2021 season.

Melbourne's Steven May leaves the field after a heavy hit during the 2021 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

Club doctors must provide the AFL with a medical certificate on the first working day after the match as evidence the substituted player sustained the injury.

Any club found to be breaking the medical substitute rule can be sanctioned "for conduct unbecoming, or prejudicial to the interests or reputation of the AFL, or to bring the game of football into disrepute".

As a result, team selection will look a little different in 2021.

NIGHT, DAY OR TWILIGHT? AFL reveals 2021 GF time

Clubs will name a 'normal' squad of 22 players and four emergencies the evening before the game, but they won't have to name the 23rd 'medical substitute' player until final teams are confirmed an hour before the first bounce.

The new rule will only apply at AFL senior level – not in any state league or elite junior competitions.

More to come