CARLTON will be without Jack Martin for its blockbuster season-opener against Richmond on Thursday night, while the club has overlooked veteran forward Eddie Betts as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

It comes as reigning premiers Richmond makes two changes from its Grand Final side, with forward pair Josh Caddy and Jake Aarts rewarded for strong summers on the track with their inclusions.

FULL TEAMS Check 'em out here

Betts was declared fit for the round one clash despite failing to take part in either of Carlton's two practice matches against Essendon or St Kilda, but the Blues have opted to take a patient approach with the 34-year-old's start to the year.

Martin is also absent after dealing with a calf complaint that forced him to sit out of training on Wednesday morning, with their omissions in the forward line meaning opportunities have been handed to Michael Gibbons and Lochie O'Brien.

Harry McKay (ankle), Levi Casboult (knee) and Jack Newnes (ankle) are also included, having each passed fitness tests earlier in the week.

Caddy and Aarts return for the Tigers after missing last year's Grand Final, though Bachar Houli is sidelined due to a calf injury and Marlion Pickett has been left out of the team after he was trialled across half-back throughout pre-season.

Pickett could still be named as the medical substitute, having been included alongside Will Martyn, Jack Ross and Mabior Chol among four Tigers emergencies.

The Blues have named Matt Cottrell, Oscar McDonald, Liam Stocker and Matt Kennedy as their emergencies.

Both clubs will be allowed to pick the 23rd man for their team from the emergency list, with those players able to cover for any match-ending injury suffered across the course of the night. The substitutes will be confirmed 60 minutes before Thursday evening's 7.25pm AEDT bounce.

RICHMOND

B: D. Astbury 12 D. Grimes 2 N. Balta 21

HB: L. Baker 7 N. Vlastuin 1 J. Short 15

C: D. Prestia 3 T. Cotchin – C 9 K. Lambert 23

HF: J. Aarts 16 S. Bolton 29 J. Castagna 11

F: T. Lynch 19 D. Martin 4 J. Riewoldt 8

Foll: T. Nankervis 25 K. McIntosh 33 J. Caddy 22

I/C: D. Rioli 17 N. Broad 35 J. Graham 34 S. Edwards 10

Emerg: M. Pickett 50 W. Martyn 36 J. Ross 5 M. Chol 41

CARLTON

B: L. Plowman 20 L. Jones 14 T. Williamson 31

HB: S. Docherty 15 J. Weitering 23 A. Saad 42

C: W. Setterfield 43 P. Cripps – C 9 M. Murphy 3

HF: L. Fogarty 8 H. McKay 10 J. Newnes 32

F: Z. Fisher 25 J. Silvagni 1 M. Gibbons 40

Foll: M. Pittonet 27 P. Dow 2 S. Walsh 18

I/C: S. Petrevski-Seton 5 L. O’Brien 4 L. Casboult 41 E. Curnow 35

Emerg: M. Cottrell 46 O. McDonald 39 L. Stocker 13 M. Kennedy 7