David Astbury runs out for Richmond's clash with Carlton in the season-opener on March 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Round One Richmond v Carlton match of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Two charges were laid.

Tom Williamson, Carlton, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Jake Aarts, Richmond, during the second quarter of the Round One match between Richmond and Carlton, played at the MCG on Thursday March 18.

In summary he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact and Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Key Tiger on report for this elbow Richmond key defender David Astbury goes in the book after lashing out at Carlton's Lachie Lowman

David Astbury, Richmond, has been charged with Striking Lachie Plowman, Carlton, during the third quarter of the Round One match between Richmond and Carlton, played at the MCG on Thursday March 18.

In summary he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.