YOUNG star Oscar Allen inspired the late surge West Coast needed to finally shake off an impressive Gold Coast and open the season with a 25-point win at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Rocked by a knee injury to young star Matt Rowell in the first quarter, the Suns kept their focus and made the Eagles work for everything, taking a seven-point lead in the opening minute of the final term.

But some telling aerial contests from Allen and a critical goal that snatched back the lead saw the Eagles steady to kick four unanswered goals and win 12.11 (83) to 8.10 (58).

The young Suns, who were disciplined in all phases of the game and had clearly improved after another summer, will be left wondering what might have been had Rowell seen out his comeback match after a shoulder injury ruined his debut season.

Costly turnover sees King give Suns back the lead Ben King has booted home a great team goal after an intercept by Lachie Weller ensured the Eagles paid full price

They controlled long periods of the match and were able to take away the Eagles' kicking game and centre square advantage before coming unstuck late, with the four-goal margin not reflective of a tense arm-wrestle.

Allen's contribution was massive, with the young star booting a career-best four goals and taking nine marks to prove the difference, spearheading a dangerous tall forward line.

Eagles get off to cracking start with three in two minutes West Coast has kicked off their 2021 campaign in fine fashion with the first three goals coming inside the first two minutes.

Midfielder Dom Sheed (34 disposals and nine clearances) stepped up in the absence of star pair Luke Shuey and Elliot Yeo, while Tim Kelly (28 and nine inside 50s) was also excellent.

Defender Tom Barrass (22 possessions and 13 marks) had an entertaining duel with young Gold Coast star Max King (three goals).

The tall trio of Allen, Jack Darling and Josh Kennedy were in irresistible touch early, with Allen and Darling combining to kick the opening three goals of the match in four minutes.

Eagles return serve with three in a row West Coast has answered back to Gold Coast's quick start with three goals in a row to regain the lead

It appeared to be a winning structure that would not be challenged, but the Suns found their rhythm once they were able to control possession and clawed the margin back to four points at the first break.

Dealing with the emotional loss of Rowell in his comeback game, the Suns were able to maintain their composure and took away the stoppage advantage that had become such a weapon for the Eagles.

Holman shocks Eagles with early banana goal Nick Holman has put the Suns on the front foot early in the fourth quarter putting this through this quick goal

Jack Bowes spent long periods on Allen, but was also important as a rebounder, finishing with 30 possessions and seven rebound 50s, while captain David Swallow (29 possessions and a goal) led from the front in the midfield.

WEST COAST 3.3 5.3 7.7 12.11 (83)

GOLD COAST 2.4 5.4 7.8 8.10 (58)

GOALS

West Coast: Allen 4, Darling 2, Kennedy 2, Cripps, Petruccelle, Ryan Vardy

Gold Coast: King 3, Holman, Miller, Sexton, Swallow, Weller

BEST

West Coast: Allen, Sheed, Kelly, Hurn, Barrass, Duggan

Gold Coast: Swallow, Miller, King, Bowes, Lukosius, Markov

INJURIES

West Coast: Nil

Gold Coast: Rowell (knee)

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Jones (unused)

Gold Coast: Holman (replaced Rowell)

Crowd: 38,493 at Optus Stadium