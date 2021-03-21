YOUNG Gold Coast star Matt Rowell has been substituted out of the Suns' clash against West Coast at Optus Stadium on Sunday with a knee injury that appears to be serious.

Rowell was caught in a heavy tackle by new Eagle Zac Langdon in the first quarter and headed straight to the Suns' rooms to be assessed.

He was replaced by Gold Coast's medical substitute, Nick Holman, at quarter time and pictured in the rooms at half-time on crutches with his left knee in a large brace. It is not yet clear how serious the knee injury is.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rowell's comeback over with suspected knee injury Matt Rowell's much anticipated comeback has been cut short after he got subbed out due to suffering a knee injury late in the first quarter

Rowell was returning for his first game since a serious shoulder injury ended his debut season, having made a stunning start to his career in the opening four rounds of 2020.

The No.1 pick in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft was best on ground in three of his first four matches, racking up disposals (21.3 a game) and clearances (4.8) and kicking two goals in each of those three standout games, collecting three perfect 10s from the coaches.

His return in 2021 was highly anticipated, with the 19-year-old winning four early possessions and a clearance opposed to accountable West Coast midfielder Jack Redden before injury struck.

The young star remains eligible to win the NAB AFL Rising Star award in 2021 after injury restricted him to five games in his debut season.