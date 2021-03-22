Harry Perryman in action against St Kilda in round one. Picture: AFL Photos

IF THERE'S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points.

Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round one CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Richmond v Carlton

Centre bounces: 30

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Toby Nankervis 55 75% 23 77% Dion Prestia 87 74% 21 70% Dustin Martin 131 89% 19 63% Shane Edwards 84 81% 17 57% Shai Bolton 77 79% 16 53% Jack Graham 115 76% 11 37% Noah Balta 49 84% 7 23% Jack Ross 45 23% 6 20%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 10 (7), Nick Vlastuin 2 (2), Noah Bolta 1 (0), Dylan Grimes 1 (1).

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Marc Pittonet 66 87% 26 87% Patrick Cripps 87 91% 23 77% Ed Curnow 99 75% 21 70% Sam Walsh 95 82% 21 70% Paddy Dow 64 69% 12 40% Zac Fisher 65 79% 7 23% Will Setterfield 73 75% 6 20% Levi Casboult 38 85% 4 13%

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 5 (5), Jacob Weitering 5 (5), Lachie Plowman 2 (1), Tom Wiliamson 1 (0), Adam Saad 1 (1), Sam Petrevski-Seton 1 (1).

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 21

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Brodie Grundy 85 84% 20 95% Taylor Adams 68 81% 16 76% Brayden Sier 35 60% 13 62% Scott Pendlebury 93 77% 13 62% Jack Crisp 91 90% 8 38% Jordan De Goey 61 87% 8 38% Jamie Elliott 58 82% 4 19% Mason Cox 77 80% 1 5% Josh Daicos 19 78% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 3 (2), Jeremy Howe 3 (3), Darcy Moore 3 (2).

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Stefan Martin 68 84% 17 81% Jack Macrae 135 78% 17 81% Marcus Bontempelli 101 83% 15 71% Tom Liberatore 103 80% 15 71% Josh Dunkley 107 83% 14 67% Tim English 82 81% 4 19% Adam Treloar 59 77% 2 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 6 (5), Bailey Dale 3 (3), Taylor Duryea 1 (1), Bailey Williams 1 (1).

Melbourne v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 23

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Clayton Oliver 107 88% 21 91% Max Gawn 73 92% 20 87% Christian Petracca 90 90% 16 70% James Jordon 80 73% 10 43% James Harmes 86 76% 9 39% Tom Sparrow 59 65% 4 17% Alex Neal-Bullen 55 74% 4 17% Kysaiah Pickett 55 74% 4 17% Luke Jackson 52 74% 3 13% Nathan Jones 58 72% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6), Christian Salem 2 (2), Jake Lever 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Lloyd Meek 26 93% 22 96% Adam Cerra 102 78% 15 65% Caleb Serong 85 73% 14 61% Nat Fyfe 88 89% 13 57% David Mundy 72 77% 13 57% Andrew Brayshaw 105 79% 13 57% Connor Blakely 51 65% 1 4% Matt Taberner 67 100% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 9 (7), Hayden Young 5 (4).

Adelaide v Geelong

Centre bounces: 31

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 51 90% 27 87% Rory Laird 119 78% 24 77% Rory Sloane 85 80% 23 74% Ben Keays 91 87% 21 68% Sam Berry 50 80% 14 45% Harry Schoenberg 65 78% 7 23% Billy Frampton 83 90% 4 13% Paul Seedsman 80 81% 2 6% Lachlan Sholl 102 95% 1 3% Ned McHenry 54 87% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Paul Seedsman 4 (2), Brodie Smith 4 (2), Andrew McPherson 2 (2), Tom Doedee 1 (1), Jake Kelly 1 (1).

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Patrick Dangerfield 96 84% 23 74% Joel Selwood 73 71% 22 71% Rhys Stanley 65 72% 22 71% Cameron Guthrie 82 71% 21 68% Shaun Higgins 67 80% 12 39% Brandan Parfitt 101 72% 9 29% Mark Blicavs 73 88% 8 26% Charlie Constable 25 13% 3 10% Isaac Smith 96 89% 2 6% Josh Jenkins 35 72% 1 3% Sam Menegola 66 73% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (5), Jordan Clark 4 (3), Cameron Guthrie 2 (1), Joel Selwood 1 (1), Mark O’Connor 1 (0).

Essendon v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 30

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sam Draper 78 84% 27 90% Zach Merrett 111 74% 24 80% Dylan Shiel 79 81% 23 77% Jye Caldwell 104 74% 16 53% Andrew McGrath 141 81% 14 47% Darcy Parish 81 82% 11 37% Peter Wright 61 88% 3 10% Kyle Langford 76 85% 1 3% Devon Smith 64 77% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 7 (7), Jayden Laverde 1 (1).

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jaeger O'Meara 88 88% 23 77% Tom Mitchell 106 83% 23 77% Liam Shiels 70 81% 21 70% Ben McEvoy 88 81% 19 63% James Worpel 67 73% 13 43% Jonathon Ceglar 81 76% 11 37% Luke Breust 72 83% 6 20% Dylan Moore 86 92% 2 7% Tom Phillips 87 82% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 4 (3), Blake Hardwick 4 (4), Will Day 4 (2), Jarman Impey 1 (1).

Brisbane v Sydney

Centre bounces: 36

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Lachie Neale 68 84% 29 81% Oscar McInerney 76 80% 28 78% Jarryd Lyons 95 80% 22 61% Jarrod Berry 60 78% 16 44% Zac Bailey 58 76% 13 36% Dayne Zorko 95 82% 10 28% Charlie Cameron 39 77% 9 25% Tom Fullarton 21 74% 5 14% Lincoln McCarthy 72 82% 5 14% Mitch Robinson 55 73% 4 11% Joe Daniher 45 91% 3 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 7 (7), Grant Birchall 3 (1), Callum Ah Chee 1 (1).

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 92 82% 31 86% Luke Parker 97 74% 29 81% Callum Mills 121 84% 22 61% Josh P. Kennedy 59 72% 21 58% James Rowbottom 89 62% 15 42% Oliver Florent 61 79% 9 25% Chad Warner 57 76% 8 22% Sam Reid 55 84% 5 14% Nick Blakey 73 87% 4 11%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Jordan Dawson 2 (2), Harry Cunningham 2 (1).

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 30

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 65 82% 26 87% Todd Goldstein 90 96% 25 83% Luke Davies-Uniacke 82 79% 21 70% Dom Tyson 58 61% 11 37% Tarryn Thomas 70 70% 10 33% Jaidyn Stephenson 128 76% 10 33% Tom Powell 68 74% 8 27% Nick Larkey 24 75% 5 17% Bailey Scott 93 83% 4 13%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 10 (9), Shaun Atley 2 (0), Lachie Young 1 (1), Aidan Corr 1 (0), Connor Menadue 1 (1).

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Scott Lycett 88 84% 23 77% Ollie Wines 91 76% 21 70% Willem Drew 80 74% 20 67% Travis Boak 109 71% 15 50% Robbie Gray 65 74% 12 40% Karl Amon 74 78% 9 30% Tom Rockliff 27 36% 7 23% Peter Ladhams 61 83% 7 23% Zak Butters 79 82% 6 20%

Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 4 (4), Dan Houston 3 (3), Aliir Aliir 3 (2), Tom Jonas 1 (1).

GWS Giants v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 27

GWS Giants

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Matt Flynn 99 68% 20 74% Stephen Coniglio 85 86% 19 70% Jacob Hopper 84 83% 16 59% Callan Ward 85 79% 14 52% Tom Green 49 68% 10 37% Josh Kelly 91 82% 10 37% Tim Taranto 103 89% 10 37% Lachlan Keeffe 60 86% 6 22% Matt de Boer 54 79% 2 7% Jack Buckley 44 77% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 6 (5), Harry Perryman 1 (1), Sam Reid 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Steele 78 87% 24 89% Hunter Clark 91 78% 19 70% Paul Hunter 44 71% 14 52% Shaun McKernan 32 72% 13 48% Jade Gresham 95 67% 13 48% Jack Bytel 79 78% 12 44% Sebastian Ross 81 79% 8 30% Jack Sinclair 59 83% 3 11% Jack Higgins 68 81% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 10 (7), Nick Coffield 1 (1), Jimmy Webster 1 (1).

West Coast v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 24

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Dom Sheed 138 86% 23 96% Tim Kelly 111 82% 22 92% Nic Naitanui 57 66% 20 83% Jack Redden 81 85% 11 46% Xavier O'Neill 60 72% 9 38% Andrew Gaff 70 90% 5 21% Nathan Vardy 24 52% 4 17% Liam Duggan 74 88% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 5 (5), Jackson Nelson 3 (3), Tom Cole 1 (1), Jeremy McGovern 1 (0).

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jarrod Witts 83 80% 22 92% Touk Miller 68 83% 16 67% Hugh Greenwood 53 77% 14 58% Noah Anderson 66 75% 13 54% Lachie Weller 86 86% 9 38% Will Brodie 50 64% 9 38% David Swallow 107 76% 7 29% Matt Rowell 16 15% 4 17% Sam Day 29 86% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 6 (6), Wil Powell 2 (2), Connor Budarick 1 (0), Sean Lemmens 1 (1).

