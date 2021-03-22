IF THERE'S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points.
Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round one CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Richmond v Carlton
Centre bounces: 30
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
55
|
75%
|
23
|
77%
|
Dion Prestia
|
87
|
74%
|
21
|
70%
|
Dustin Martin
|
131
|
89%
|
19
|
63%
|
Shane Edwards
|
84
|
81%
|
17
|
57%
|
Shai Bolton
|
77
|
79%
|
16
|
53%
|
Jack Graham
|
115
|
76%
|
11
|
37%
|
Noah Balta
|
49
|
84%
|
7
|
23%
|
Jack Ross
|
45
|
23%
|
6
|
20%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 10 (7), Nick Vlastuin 2 (2), Noah Bolta 1 (0), Dylan Grimes 1 (1).
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Marc Pittonet
|
66
|
87%
|
26
|
87%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
87
|
91%
|
23
|
77%
|
Ed Curnow
|
99
|
75%
|
21
|
70%
|
Sam Walsh
|
95
|
82%
|
21
|
70%
|
Paddy Dow
|
64
|
69%
|
12
|
40%
|
Zac Fisher
|
65
|
79%
|
7
|
23%
|
Will Setterfield
|
73
|
75%
|
6
|
20%
|
Levi Casboult
|
38
|
85%
|
4
|
13%
Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 5 (5), Jacob Weitering 5 (5), Lachie Plowman 2 (1), Tom Wiliamson 1 (0), Adam Saad 1 (1), Sam Petrevski-Seton 1 (1).
Collingwood v Western Bulldogs
Centre bounces: 21
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
85
|
84%
|
20
|
95%
|
Taylor Adams
|
68
|
81%
|
16
|
76%
|
Brayden Sier
|
35
|
60%
|
13
|
62%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
93
|
77%
|
13
|
62%
|
Jack Crisp
|
91
|
90%
|
8
|
38%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
61
|
87%
|
8
|
38%
|
Jamie Elliott
|
58
|
82%
|
4
|
19%
|
Mason Cox
|
77
|
80%
|
1
|
5%
|
Josh Daicos
|
19
|
78%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 3 (2), Jeremy Howe 3 (3), Darcy Moore 3 (2).
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Stefan Martin
|
68
|
84%
|
17
|
81%
|
Jack Macrae
|
135
|
78%
|
17
|
81%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
101
|
83%
|
15
|
71%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
103
|
80%
|
15
|
71%
|
Josh Dunkley
|
107
|
83%
|
14
|
67%
|
Tim English
|
82
|
81%
|
4
|
19%
|
Adam Treloar
|
59
|
77%
|
2
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 6 (5), Bailey Dale 3 (3), Taylor Duryea 1 (1), Bailey Williams 1 (1).
Melbourne v Fremantle
Centre bounces: 23
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
107
|
88%
|
21
|
91%
|
Max Gawn
|
73
|
92%
|
20
|
87%
|
Christian Petracca
|
90
|
90%
|
16
|
70%
|
James Jordon
|
80
|
73%
|
10
|
43%
|
James Harmes
|
86
|
76%
|
9
|
39%
|
Tom Sparrow
|
59
|
65%
|
4
|
17%
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
55
|
74%
|
4
|
17%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
55
|
74%
|
4
|
17%
|
Luke Jackson
|
52
|
74%
|
3
|
13%
|
Nathan Jones
|
58
|
72%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6), Christian Salem 2 (2), Jake Lever 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1).
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Lloyd Meek
|
26
|
93%
|
22
|
96%
|
Adam Cerra
|
102
|
78%
|
15
|
65%
|
Caleb Serong
|
85
|
73%
|
14
|
61%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
88
|
89%
|
13
|
57%
|
David Mundy
|
72
|
77%
|
13
|
57%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
105
|
79%
|
13
|
57%
|
Connor Blakely
|
51
|
65%
|
1
|
4%
|
Matt Taberner
|
67
|
100%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 9 (7), Hayden Young 5 (4).
Adelaide v Geelong
Centre bounces: 31
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
51
|
90%
|
27
|
87%
|
Rory Laird
|
119
|
78%
|
24
|
77%
|
Rory Sloane
|
85
|
80%
|
23
|
74%
|
Ben Keays
|
91
|
87%
|
21
|
68%
|
Sam Berry
|
50
|
80%
|
14
|
45%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
65
|
78%
|
7
|
23%
|
Billy Frampton
|
83
|
90%
|
4
|
13%
|
Paul Seedsman
|
80
|
81%
|
2
|
6%
|
Lachlan Sholl
|
102
|
95%
|
1
|
3%
|
Ned McHenry
|
54
|
87%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Paul Seedsman 4 (2), Brodie Smith 4 (2), Andrew McPherson 2 (2), Tom Doedee 1 (1), Jake Kelly 1 (1).
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
96
|
84%
|
23
|
74%
|
Joel Selwood
|
73
|
71%
|
22
|
71%
|
Rhys Stanley
|
65
|
72%
|
22
|
71%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
82
|
71%
|
21
|
68%
|
Shaun Higgins
|
67
|
80%
|
12
|
39%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
101
|
72%
|
9
|
29%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
73
|
88%
|
8
|
26%
|
Charlie Constable
|
25
|
13%
|
3
|
10%
|
Isaac Smith
|
96
|
89%
|
2
|
6%
|
Josh Jenkins
|
35
|
72%
|
1
|
3%
|
Sam Menegola
|
66
|
73%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (5), Jordan Clark 4 (3), Cameron Guthrie 2 (1), Joel Selwood 1 (1), Mark O’Connor 1 (0).
Essendon v Hawthorn
Centre bounces: 30
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sam Draper
|
78
|
84%
|
27
|
90%
|
Zach Merrett
|
111
|
74%
|
24
|
80%
|
Dylan Shiel
|
79
|
81%
|
23
|
77%
|
Jye Caldwell
|
104
|
74%
|
16
|
53%
|
Andrew McGrath
|
141
|
81%
|
14
|
47%
|
Darcy Parish
|
81
|
82%
|
11
|
37%
|
Peter Wright
|
61
|
88%
|
3
|
10%
|
Kyle Langford
|
76
|
85%
|
1
|
3%
|
Devon Smith
|
64
|
77%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 7 (7), Jayden Laverde 1 (1).
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
88
|
88%
|
23
|
77%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
106
|
83%
|
23
|
77%
|
Liam Shiels
|
70
|
81%
|
21
|
70%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
88
|
81%
|
19
|
63%
|
James Worpel
|
67
|
73%
|
13
|
43%
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
81
|
76%
|
11
|
37%
|
Luke Breust
|
72
|
83%
|
6
|
20%
|
Dylan Moore
|
86
|
92%
|
2
|
7%
|
Tom Phillips
|
87
|
82%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 4 (3), Blake Hardwick 4 (4), Will Day 4 (2), Jarman Impey 1 (1).
Brisbane v Sydney
Centre bounces: 36
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Lachie Neale
|
68
|
84%
|
29
|
81%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
76
|
80%
|
28
|
78%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
95
|
80%
|
22
|
61%
|
Jarrod Berry
|
60
|
78%
|
16
|
44%
|
Zac Bailey
|
58
|
76%
|
13
|
36%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
95
|
82%
|
10
|
28%
|
Charlie Cameron
|
39
|
77%
|
9
|
25%
|
Tom Fullarton
|
21
|
74%
|
5
|
14%
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
72
|
82%
|
5
|
14%
|
Mitch Robinson
|
55
|
73%
|
4
|
11%
|
Joe Daniher
|
45
|
91%
|
3
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 7 (7), Grant Birchall 3 (1), Callum Ah Chee 1 (1).
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Hickey
|
92
|
82%
|
31
|
86%
|
Luke Parker
|
97
|
74%
|
29
|
81%
|
Callum Mills
|
121
|
84%
|
22
|
61%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
59
|
72%
|
21
|
58%
|
James Rowbottom
|
89
|
62%
|
15
|
42%
|
Oliver Florent
|
61
|
79%
|
9
|
25%
|
Chad Warner
|
57
|
76%
|
8
|
22%
|
Sam Reid
|
55
|
84%
|
5
|
14%
|
Nick Blakey
|
73
|
87%
|
4
|
11%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Jordan Dawson 2 (2), Harry Cunningham 2 (1).
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide
Centre bounces: 30
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
65
|
82%
|
26
|
87%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
90
|
96%
|
25
|
83%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
82
|
79%
|
21
|
70%
|
Dom Tyson
|
58
|
61%
|
11
|
37%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
70
|
70%
|
10
|
33%
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
128
|
76%
|
10
|
33%
|
Tom Powell
|
68
|
74%
|
8
|
27%
|
Nick Larkey
|
24
|
75%
|
5
|
17%
|
Bailey Scott
|
93
|
83%
|
4
|
13%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 10 (9), Shaun Atley 2 (0), Lachie Young 1 (1), Aidan Corr 1 (0), Connor Menadue 1 (1).
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Scott Lycett
|
88
|
84%
|
23
|
77%
|
Ollie Wines
|
91
|
76%
|
21
|
70%
|
Willem Drew
|
80
|
74%
|
20
|
67%
|
Travis Boak
|
109
|
71%
|
15
|
50%
|
Robbie Gray
|
65
|
74%
|
12
|
40%
|
Karl Amon
|
74
|
78%
|
9
|
30%
|
Tom Rockliff
|
27
|
36%
|
7
|
23%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
61
|
83%
|
7
|
23%
|
Zak Butters
|
79
|
82%
|
6
|
20%
Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 4 (4), Dan Houston 3 (3), Aliir Aliir 3 (2), Tom Jonas 1 (1).
GWS Giants v St Kilda
Centre bounces: 27
GWS Giants
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Matt Flynn
|
99
|
68%
|
20
|
74%
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
85
|
86%
|
19
|
70%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
84
|
83%
|
16
|
59%
|
Callan Ward
|
85
|
79%
|
14
|
52%
|
Tom Green
|
49
|
68%
|
10
|
37%
|
Josh Kelly
|
91
|
82%
|
10
|
37%
|
Tim Taranto
|
103
|
89%
|
10
|
37%
|
Lachlan Keeffe
|
60
|
86%
|
6
|
22%
|
Matt de Boer
|
54
|
79%
|
2
|
7%
|
Jack Buckley
|
44
|
77%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 6 (5), Harry Perryman 1 (1), Sam Reid 1 (1).
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Steele
|
78
|
87%
|
24
|
89%
|
Hunter Clark
|
91
|
78%
|
19
|
70%
|
Paul Hunter
|
44
|
71%
|
14
|
52%
|
Shaun McKernan
|
32
|
72%
|
13
|
48%
|
Jade Gresham
|
95
|
67%
|
13
|
48%
|
Jack Bytel
|
79
|
78%
|
12
|
44%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
81
|
79%
|
8
|
30%
|
Jack Sinclair
|
59
|
83%
|
3
|
11%
|
Jack Higgins
|
68
|
81%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 10 (7), Nick Coffield 1 (1), Jimmy Webster 1 (1).
West Coast v Gold Coast
Centre bounces: 24
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Dom Sheed
|
138
|
86%
|
23
|
96%
|
Tim Kelly
|
111
|
82%
|
22
|
92%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
57
|
66%
|
20
|
83%
|
Jack Redden
|
81
|
85%
|
11
|
46%
|
Xavier O'Neill
|
60
|
72%
|
9
|
38%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
70
|
90%
|
5
|
21%
|
Nathan Vardy
|
24
|
52%
|
4
|
17%
|
Liam Duggan
|
74
|
88%
|
2
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 5 (5), Jackson Nelson 3 (3), Tom Cole 1 (1), Jeremy McGovern 1 (0).
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jarrod Witts
|
83
|
80%
|
22
|
92%
|
Touk Miller
|
68
|
83%
|
16
|
67%
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
53
|
77%
|
14
|
58%
|
Noah Anderson
|
66
|
75%
|
13
|
54%
|
Lachie Weller
|
86
|
86%
|
9
|
38%
|
Will Brodie
|
50
|
64%
|
9
|
38%
|
David Swallow
|
107
|
76%
|
7
|
29%
|
Matt Rowell
|
16
|
15%
|
4
|
17%
|
Sam Day
|
29
|
86%
|
2
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 6 (6), Wil Powell 2 (2), Connor Budarick 1 (0), Sean Lemmens 1 (1).
