IF THERE'S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points.

Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round one CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Richmond v Carlton

Centre bounces: 30

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Toby Nankervis

55

75%

23

77%

Dion Prestia

87

74%

21

70%

Dustin Martin

131

89%

19

63%

Shane Edwards

84

81%

17

57%

Shai Bolton

77

79%

16

53%

Jack Graham

115

76%

11

37%

Noah Balta

49

84%

7

23%

Jack Ross

45

23%

6

20%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 10 (7), Nick Vlastuin 2 (2), Noah Bolta 1 (0), Dylan Grimes 1 (1).

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Marc Pittonet

66

87%

26

87%

Patrick Cripps

87

91%

23

77%

Ed Curnow

99

75%

21

70%

Sam Walsh

95

82%

21

70%

Paddy Dow

64

69%

12

40%

Zac Fisher

65

79%

7

23%

Will Setterfield

73

75%

6

20%

Levi Casboult

38

85%

4

13%

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 5 (5), Jacob Weitering 5 (5), Lachie Plowman 2 (1), Tom Wiliamson 1 (0), Adam Saad 1 (1), Sam Petrevski-Seton 1 (1).

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 21

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Brodie Grundy

85

84%

20

95%

Taylor Adams

68

81%

16

76%

Brayden Sier

35

60%

13

62%

Scott Pendlebury

93

77%

13

62%

Jack Crisp

91

90%

8

38%

Jordan De Goey

61

87%

8

38%

Jamie Elliott

58

82%

4

19%

Mason Cox

77

80%

1

5%

Josh Daicos

19

78%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 3 (2), Jeremy Howe 3 (3), Darcy Moore 3 (2).

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Stefan Martin

68

84%

17

81%

Jack Macrae

135

78%

17

81%

Marcus Bontempelli

101

83%

15

71%

Tom Liberatore

103

80%

15

71%

Josh Dunkley

107

83%

14

67%

Tim English

82

81%

4

19%

Adam Treloar

59

77%

2

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 6 (5), Bailey Dale 3 (3), Taylor Duryea 1 (1), Bailey Williams 1 (1).

Melbourne v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 23

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Clayton Oliver

107

88%

21

91%

Max Gawn

73

92%

20

87%

Christian Petracca

90

90%

16

70%

James Jordon

80

73%

10

43%

James Harmes

86

76%

9

39%

Tom Sparrow

59

65%

4

17%

Alex Neal-Bullen

55

74%

4

17%

Kysaiah Pickett

55

74%

4

17%

Luke Jackson

52

74%

3

13%

Nathan Jones

58

72%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6), Christian Salem 2 (2), Jake Lever 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Lloyd Meek

26

93%

22

96%

Adam Cerra

102

78%

15

65%

Caleb Serong

85

73%

14

61%

Nat Fyfe

88

89%

13

57%

David Mundy

72

77%

13

57%

Andrew Brayshaw

105

79%

13

57%

Connor Blakely

51

65%

1

4%

Matt Taberner

67

100%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 9 (7), Hayden Young 5 (4).

Adelaide v Geelong

Centre bounces: 31

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

51

90%

27

87%

Rory Laird

119

78%

24

77%

Rory Sloane

85

80%

23

74%

Ben Keays

91

87%

21

68%

Sam Berry

50

80%

14

45%

Harry Schoenberg

65

78%

7

23%

Billy Frampton

83

90%

4

13%

Paul Seedsman

80

81%

2

6%

Lachlan Sholl

102

95%

1

3%

Ned McHenry

54

87%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Paul Seedsman 4 (2), Brodie Smith 4 (2), Andrew McPherson 2 (2), Tom Doedee 1 (1), Jake Kelly 1 (1).

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Patrick Dangerfield

96

84%

23

74%

Joel Selwood

73

71%

22

71%

Rhys Stanley

65

72%

22

71%

Cameron Guthrie

82

71%

21

68%

Shaun Higgins

67

80%

12

39%

Brandan Parfitt

101

72%

9

29%

Mark Blicavs

73

88%

8

26%

Charlie Constable

25

13%

3

10%

Isaac Smith

96

89%

2

6%

Josh Jenkins

35

72%

1

3%

Sam Menegola

66

73%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (5), Jordan Clark 4 (3), Cameron Guthrie 2 (1), Joel Selwood 1 (1), Mark O’Connor 1 (0).

Essendon v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 30

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sam Draper

78

84%

27

90%

Zach Merrett

111

74%

24

80%

Dylan Shiel

79

81%

23

77%

Jye Caldwell

104

74%

16

53%

Andrew McGrath

141

81%

14

47%

Darcy Parish

81

82%

11

37%

Peter Wright

61

88%

3

10%

Kyle Langford

76

85%

1

3%

Devon Smith

64

77%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 7 (7), Jayden Laverde 1 (1).

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jaeger O'Meara

88

88%

23

77%

Tom Mitchell

106

83%

23

77%

Liam Shiels

70

81%

21

70%

Ben McEvoy

88

81%

19

63%

James Worpel

67

73%

13

43%

Jonathon Ceglar

81

76%

11

37%

Luke Breust

72

83%

6

20%

Dylan Moore

86

92%

2

7%

Tom Phillips

87

82%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 4 (3), Blake Hardwick 4 (4), Will Day 4 (2), Jarman Impey 1 (1).

Brisbane v Sydney

Centre bounces: 36

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Lachie Neale

68

84%

29

81%

Oscar McInerney

76

80%

28

78%

Jarryd Lyons

95

80%

22

61%

Jarrod Berry

60

78%

16

44%

Zac Bailey

58

76%

13

36%

Dayne Zorko

95

82%

10

28%

Charlie Cameron

39

77%

9

25%

Tom Fullarton

21

74%

5

14%

Lincoln McCarthy

72

82%

5

14%

Mitch Robinson

55

73%

4

11%

Joe Daniher

45

91%

3

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 7 (7), Grant Birchall 3 (1), Callum Ah Chee 1 (1).

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

92

82%

31

86%

Luke Parker

97

74%

29

81%

Callum Mills

121

84%

22

61%

Josh P. Kennedy

59

72%

21

58%

James Rowbottom

89

62%

15

42%

Oliver Florent

61

79%

9

25%

Chad Warner

57

76%

8

22%

Sam Reid

55

84%

5

14%

Nick Blakey

73

87%

4

11%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Jordan Dawson 2 (2), Harry Cunningham 2 (1).

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 30

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

65

82%

26

87%

Todd Goldstein

90

96%

25

83%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

82

79%

21

70%

Dom Tyson

58

61%

11

37%

Tarryn Thomas

70

70%

10

33%

Jaidyn Stephenson

128

76%

10

33%

Tom Powell

68

74%

8

27%

Nick Larkey

24

75%

5

17%

Bailey Scott

93

83%

4

13%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 10 (9), Shaun Atley 2 (0), Lachie Young 1 (1), Aidan Corr 1 (0), Connor Menadue 1 (1).

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Scott Lycett

88

84%

23

77%

Ollie Wines

91

76%

21

70%

Willem Drew

80

74%

20

67%

Travis Boak

109

71%

15

50%

Robbie Gray

65

74%

12

40%

Karl Amon

74

78%

9

30%

Tom Rockliff

27

36%

7

23%

Peter Ladhams

61

83%

7

23%

Zak Butters

79

82%

6

20%

Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 4 (4), Dan Houston 3 (3), Aliir Aliir 3 (2), Tom Jonas 1 (1).

GWS Giants v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 27

GWS Giants

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Matt Flynn

99

68%

20

74%

Stephen Coniglio

85

86%

19

70%

Jacob Hopper

84

83%

16

59%

Callan Ward

85

79%

14

52%

Tom Green

49

68%

10

37%

Josh Kelly

91

82%

10

37%

Tim Taranto

103

89%

10

37%

Lachlan Keeffe

60

86%

6

22%

Matt de Boer

54

79%

2

7%

Jack Buckley

44

77%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 6 (5), Harry Perryman 1 (1), Sam Reid 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Steele

78

87%

24

89%

Hunter Clark

91

78%

19

70%

Paul Hunter

44

71%

14

52%

Shaun McKernan

32

72%

13

48%

Jade Gresham

95

67%

13

48%

Jack Bytel

79

78%

12

44%

Sebastian Ross

81

79%

8

30%

Jack Sinclair

59

83%

3

11%

Jack Higgins

68

81%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 10 (7), Nick Coffield 1 (1), Jimmy Webster 1 (1).

West Coast v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 24

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Dom Sheed

138

86%

23

96%

Tim Kelly

111

82%

22

92%

Nic Naitanui

57

66%

20

83%

Jack Redden

81

85%

11

46%

Xavier O'Neill

60

72%

9

38%

Andrew Gaff

70

90%

5

21%

Nathan Vardy

24

52%

4

17%

Liam Duggan

74

88%

2

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 5 (5), Jackson Nelson 3 (3), Tom Cole 1 (1), Jeremy McGovern 1 (0).

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jarrod Witts

83

80%

22

92%

Touk Miller

68

83%

16

67%

Hugh Greenwood

53

77%

14

58%

Noah Anderson

66

75%

13

54%

Lachie Weller

86

86%

9

38%

Will Brodie

50

64%

9

38%

David Swallow

107

76%

7

29%

Matt Rowell

16

15%

4

17%

Sam Day

29

86%

2

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 6 (6), Wil Powell 2 (2), Connor Budarick 1 (0), Sean Lemmens 1 (1).

