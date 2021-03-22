Carlton fans barrack for their team against Richmond in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

VICTORIAN footy fans have received a major boost ahead of round two with crowd limits lifted to 75 per cent of stadium capacity.

The move announced by the Victorian Government on Tuesday morning will ensure 75,000 fans will be able to attend Thursday night's Carlton-Collingwood blockbuster at the MCG.

It will also allow a capacity of 43,440 to attend matches at Marvel Stadium from this weekend and 27,819 for Geelong's Friday night date with Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the AFL conceded on Monday it was unlikely crowd restrictions would be eased in time for round two.

COVID-SAFE FOOTY All you need to know about attending AFL games

Matches returned in Victoria in round one with crowds at 50 per cent capacity.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan remains hopeful the MCG will be able to house a full crowd in time for Anzac Day in round six.