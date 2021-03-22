Richmond fans celebrate their round one win over Carlton at the MCG on March 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has conceded it is unlikely to see 75 per cent crowd capacity in Victoria for round two matches.

The League has been in constant dialogue with the Victorian Government as it pushes for an increase in fans allowed into the MCG and Marvel Stadium.

But with tickets for round two set to go on sale on Tuesday morning, AFL finance, clubs and broadcast manager Travis Auld said the chances of an increase ahead of Thursday night's MCG clash between traditional rivals Collingwood and Carlton were unlikely.

"There may be an opportunity to review it for Thursday but I think it's more likely sometime after that," Auld told reporters on Monday afternoon.

STATEMENT Scores, audience up for round one

"From an AFL process point of view, tickets go on sale tomorrow so we don't have a huge amount of time, but there is a window there if there is an increase.

"But we are setting ourselves up for 50 per cent capacity and we are comfortable if it remains at that for this weekend, but if there's an opportunity for more we'll take that.

"Our job is to adhere to the protocols and the plans in place on the basis that we are here to play the long game and when those big games come up in subsequent rounds we can get to those bigger crowds."

With the Easter Monday blockbuster between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG just around the corner, and the Anzac Day clash looming, Auld said the League was confident there would be an increase in crowd capacity in time to accommodate fans.

AFL FIXTURE Check it out here

An extra 25 per cent increase would also give the general public more chance of attending games as well, with member so far snapping up the majority of tickets.

"At 50 per cent, and it depends on the game, we can generally get most of the members in who want to attend, so the increase comes from the general public. If you're getting 80,000 to a game, pre-covid, more than half of those are general public so that's where the opportunity is and there's where we want to focus post this round."