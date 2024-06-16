The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 14 games are in

Dylan Moore and Tim Taranto compete for the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Richmond in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN gun Dylan Moore has no case to answer for a sling tackle on Richmond's Tom Brown on Saturday, although Tigers forward Tom Lynch has been fined for a melee.

Moore slung Brown to the ground during the early stages of the Hawks' 48-point win over the Tigers at the MCG but the incident was not referenced in the Match Review Officer's report on Sunday.

Lynch has been fined $3125, which can be fined $1875 with an early plea, for engaging in a melee.

Sydney's Hayden McLean has been fined $3750, which can be reduced to $2500 with an early plea, for rough conduct on young Adelaide player Billy Dowling.