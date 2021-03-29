Dustin Martin celebrates a goal during the round two match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG on March 28, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs hero Marcus Bontempelli and Port Adelaide young gun Zak Butters were among five players to gain maximum votes from the coaches in round two.

Bontempelli's three goals, including the matchwinner, against West Coast on Sunday earned him the perfect 10 from Luke Beveridge and Adam Simpson, while Butters was a standout in Port Adelaide's thumping win over Essendon with 36 disposals and a goal.

Geelong skipper Joel Selwood, Gold Coast jet Noah Anderson and Fremantle veteran David Mundy were the other players with 10 votes.

Collingwood defender Darcy Moore picked up his second eight-voter in a row to rise up the leaderboard.

Check out who polled in round two from your club below and the full leaderboard at the bottom.

Carlton v Collingwood

9 Taylor Adams (COLL)

8 Darcy Moore (COLL)

7 Jack Crisp (COLL)

2 Brodie Grundy (COLL)

2 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

2 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

Geelong v Brisbane

10 Joel Selwood (GEEL)

8 Eric Hipwood (BL)

5 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)

3 Mark O'Connor (GEEL)

2 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

2 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

Sydney v Adelaide

8 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

5 Tom McCartin (SYD)

5 Braeden Campbell (SYD)

4 Jordan Dawson (SYD)

3 Ben Keays (ADEL)

2 Errol Gulden (SYD)

2 Chad Warner (SYD)

1 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

Port Adelaide v Essendon

10 Zak Butters (PORT)

8 Dan Houston (PORT)

5 Scott Lycett (PORT)

5 Ollie Wines (PORT)

1 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)

1 Travis Boak (PORT)

St Kilda v Melbourne

9 Christian Salem (MELB)

9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

5 Max Gawn (MELB)

3 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

2 Christian Petracca (MELB)

1 Jack Steele (STK)

1 Adam Tomlinson (MELB)

Gold Coast v North Melbourne

10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

7 Touk Miller (GCFC)

6 Brandon Ellis (GCFC)

3 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)

2 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

1 Ben King (GCFC)

1 Izak Rankine (GCFC)

Hawthorn v Richmond

9 Dustin Martin (RICH)

7 Dion Prestia (RICH)

4 Changkuoth Jiath (HAW)

3 Kane Lambert (RICH)

3 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

2 Sam Frost (HAW)

1 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)

1 Trent Cotchin (RICH)

Western Bulldogs v West Coast

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Jack Macrae (WB)

5 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

3 Dom Sheed (WCE)

2 Josh Dunkley (WB)

2 Aaron Naughton (WB)

Fremantle v Greater Western Sydney

10 David Mundy (FRE)

8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

5 Lachie Schultz (FRE)

5 Adam Cerra (FRE)

2 Sam Switkowski (FRE)

LEADERBOARD

19 Dustin Martin RICH

18 Taylor Walker ADEL

16 Darcy Moore COLL

16 Clayton Oliver MELB

12 Dan Houston PORT

12 Jack Macrae WB

11 Travis Boak PORT

10 Noah Anderson GCFC

10 Marcus Bontempelli WB

10 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

10 Zak Butters PORT

10 Steven May MELB

10 Tim Membrey STK

10 Callum Mills SYD

10 Tom Mitchell HAW

10 David Mundy FRE

10 Joel Selwood GEEL

10 Bailey Smith WB

9 Taylor Adams COLL

9 Errol Gulden SYD

9 Christian Salem MELB