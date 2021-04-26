IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round six CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 27

GWS Giants

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Matt Flynn 68 79% 23 85% Callan Ward 56 85% 23 85% Jacob Hopper 98 79% 21 78% Tim Taranto 104 85% 15 56% Tom Green 40 65% 12 44% Brent Daniels 46 81% 10 37% Jeremy Finlayson 47 79% 4 15%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 6 (5), Harry Perryman 4 (1), Lachie Ash 4 (3).

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jack Macrae 159 85% 23 85% Stefan Martin 62 67% 19 70% Marcus Bontempelli 102 88% 18 67% Adam Treloar 115 85% 14 52% Tom Liberatore 131 73% 12 44% Josh Dunkley 100 72% 11 41% Tim English 50 65% 8 30% Bailey Smith 59 82% 3 11%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 3 (3), Taylor Duryea 3 (2), Caleb Daniel 2 (2), Hayden Crozier 2 (2), Jason Johannisen 1 (1).

Gold Coast Suns v Sydney Swans

Centre bounces: 26

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Touk Miller 142 83% 20 77% Noah Anderson 120 78% 19 73% Caleb Graham 29 70% 18 69% David Swallow 114 75% 15 58% Hugh Greenwood 92 83% 14 54% Chris Burgess 58 70% 8 31% Lachie Weller 80 76% 7 27% Sam Flanders 64 72% 2 8% Ben Ainsworth 105 72% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 3 (1), Jack Bowes 1 (0), Jack Lukosious 1 (1), Sam Collins 1 (0).

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Josh P. Kennedy 146 77% 20 77% Chad Warner 93 83% 20 77% Callum Sinclair 110 86% 19 73% Luke Parker 105 79% 19 73% Callum Mills 142 86% 11 42% Sam Reid 61 79% 6 23% James Rowbottom 83 70% 5 19% Oliver Florent 90 83% 3 12% Nick Blakey 40 43% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Jordan Dawson 3 (3), Braeden Campbell 1 (1).

Carlton v Brisbane Lions

Centre bounces: 31

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Marc Pittonet 61 81% 28 90% Patrick Cripps 69 85% 26 84% Ed Curnow 131 77% 23 74% Sam Walsh 123 82% 18 58% David Cuningham 52 77% 14 45% Zac Williams 85 76% 9 29% Levi Casboult 49 80% 3 10% Lachie Fogarty 55 80% 3 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 5 (4), Jacob Weitering 4 (3), Adam Saad 3 (3), Lachie Plowman 1 (0).

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Oscar McInerney 80 87% 26 84% Lachie Neale 83 82% 25 81% Jarryd Lyons 95 79% 24 77% Dayne Zorko 111 80% 21 68% Hugh McCluggage 108 88% 9 29% Deven Robertson 75 74% 5 16% Joe Daniher 77 92% 5 16% Zac Bailey 76 81% 4 13% Lincoln McCarthy 68 77% 4 13% Callum Ah Chee 42 81% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 9 (8), Grant Birchall 4 (3).

Melbourne v Richmond

Centre bounces: 21

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Christian Petracca 137 87% 17 81% Max Gawn 107 92% 16 76% Clayton Oliver 124 87% 16 76% Jack Viney 94 79% 10 48% James Jordon 63 56% 9 43% Luke Jackson 100 86% 5 24% Nathan Jones 64 71% 5 24% Kysaiah Pickett 70 84% 4 19% Jake Melksham 45 65% 2 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 7 (6), Christian Salem 3 (3), Trent Rivers 1 (1), Michael Hibberd 1 (1).

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Toby Nankervis 91 83% 17 81% Trent Cotchin 50 68% 14 67% Shane Edwards 84 81% 14 67% Shai Bolton 122 83% 12 57% Dustin Martin 25 54% 11 52% Jack Graham 82 79% 6 29% Jack Ross 26 34% 5 24% Noah Balta 30 71% 3 14% Kane Lambert 41 55% 1 5% Marlion Pickett 70 81% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 6 (6), Bachar Houli 4 (3).

Fremantle v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 22

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Nat Fyfe 107 86% 21 95% Caleb Serong 143 76% 16 73% Andrew Brayshaw 121 73% 14 64% Sean Darcy 108 84% 14 64% David Mundy 113 70% 13 59% Rory Lobb 63 85% 8 36% Connor Blakely 12 7% 2 9%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (4), Nathan Wilson 3 (2), Griffin Logue 1 (0).

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 90 86% 16 73% Todd Goldstein 85 86% 14 64% Ben Cunnington 95 82% 14 64% Tarryn Thomas 79 77% 10 45% Tom Campbell 63 80% 8 36% Kayne Turner 70 77% 8 36% Luke Davies-Uniacke 63 85% 7 32% Will Phillips 37 82% 5 23% Tom Powell 102 81% 5 23% Cameron Zurhaar 48 77% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 9 (8), Aiden Bonar 4 (3), Lachie Young 2 (0).

Hawthorn v Adelaide Crows

Centre bounces: 34

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Ben McEvoy 82 88% 30 88% Tom Mitchell 100 86% 25 74% Jaeger O'Meara 109 81% 24 71% James Worpel 65 77% 17 50% Chad Wingard 65 83% 17 50% James Cousins 66 78% 7 21% Liam Shiels 73 73% 6 18% Luke Breust 78 77% 4 12% Tim O'Brien 73 86% 3 9% Tom Phillips 83 80% 2 6% Mitch Lewis 66 92% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 2 (1), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1).

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 108 97% 33 97% Ben Keays 156 86% 26 76% Rory Laird 109 80% 25 74% Jackson Hately 75 65% 19 56% Darcy Fogarty 31 64% 18 53% Paul Seedsman 103 81% 14 41% Elliott Himmelberg 47 86% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 5 (3), Andrew McPherson 2 (1), Paul Seedsman 1 (1), Luke Brown 1 (0), Tom Lynch 1 (1), Lachlan Sholl 1 (1), Tom Doedee 1 (1).

Collingwood v Essendon

Centre bounces: 33

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Steele Sidebottom 130 87% 29 88% Scott Pendlebury 90 78% 28 85% Brodie Grundy 124 83% 28 85% Josh Thomas 60 69% 18 55% Josh Daicos 77 80% 16 48% Darcy Cameron 120 91% 5 15% Callum L. Brown 59 71% 4 12% Finlay Macrae 26 77% 4 12%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Crisp 5 (3), Isaac Quaynor 4 (3), Brayden Maynard 4 (3).

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jake Stringer 77 81% 27 82% Andrew Phillips 69 71% 24 73% Zach Merrett 125 78% 23 70% Darcy Parish 150 75% 23 70% Andrew McGrath 86 80% 21 64% Peter Wright 114 90% 9 27% Kyle Langford 68 81% 4 12% Devon Smith 78 84% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 3 (2), Matt Guelfi 1 (0), Jayden Laverde 1 (1), Aaron Francis 1 (1).

Port Adelaide v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 23

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Scott Lycett 91 78% 21 91% Travis Boak 112 77% 18 78% Ollie Wines 129 74% 15 65% Robbie Gray 52 91% 12 52% Willem Drew 75 72% 11 48% Dan Houston 127 82% 10 43% Connor Rozee 76 90% 2 9% Karl Amon 136 77% 1 4% Charlie Dixon 70 100% 1 4% Todd Marshall 47 72% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 5 (5), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Hamish Hartlett 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Rowan Marshall 124 80% 19 83% Sebastian Ross 141 81% 19 83% Jack Steele 106 87% 18 78% Brad Crouch 49 72% 14 61% Zak Jones 29 69% 9 39% Jack Sinclair 78 73% 6 26% Jake Carlisle 29 66% 4 17% Jack Bytel 13 17% 3 13%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 7 (6), Callum Wilkie 2 (2).



