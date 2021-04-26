IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round six CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs
Centre bounces: 27
GWS Giants
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Matt Flynn
|
68
|
79%
|
23
|
85%
|
Callan Ward
|
56
|
85%
|
23
|
85%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
98
|
79%
|
21
|
78%
|
Tim Taranto
|
104
|
85%
|
15
|
56%
|
Tom Green
|
40
|
65%
|
12
|
44%
|
Brent Daniels
|
46
|
81%
|
10
|
37%
|
Jeremy Finlayson
|
47
|
79%
|
4
|
15%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 6 (5), Harry Perryman 4 (1), Lachie Ash 4 (3).
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Macrae
|
159
|
85%
|
23
|
85%
|
Stefan Martin
|
62
|
67%
|
19
|
70%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
102
|
88%
|
18
|
67%
|
Adam Treloar
|
115
|
85%
|
14
|
52%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
131
|
73%
|
12
|
44%
|
Josh Dunkley
|
100
|
72%
|
11
|
41%
|
Tim English
|
50
|
65%
|
8
|
30%
|
Bailey Smith
|
59
|
82%
|
3
|
11%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 3 (3), Taylor Duryea 3 (2), Caleb Daniel 2 (2), Hayden Crozier 2 (2), Jason Johannisen 1 (1).
Gold Coast Suns v Sydney Swans
Centre bounces: 26
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Touk Miller
|
142
|
83%
|
20
|
77%
|
Noah Anderson
|
120
|
78%
|
19
|
73%
|
Caleb Graham
|
29
|
70%
|
18
|
69%
|
David Swallow
|
114
|
75%
|
15
|
58%
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
92
|
83%
|
14
|
54%
|
Chris Burgess
|
58
|
70%
|
8
|
31%
|
Lachie Weller
|
80
|
76%
|
7
|
27%
|
Sam Flanders
|
64
|
72%
|
2
|
8%
|
Ben Ainsworth
|
105
|
72%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 3 (1), Jack Bowes 1 (0), Jack Lukosious 1 (1), Sam Collins 1 (0).
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
146
|
77%
|
20
|
77%
|
Chad Warner
|
93
|
83%
|
20
|
77%
|
Callum Sinclair
|
110
|
86%
|
19
|
73%
|
Luke Parker
|
105
|
79%
|
19
|
73%
|
Callum Mills
|
142
|
86%
|
11
|
42%
|
Sam Reid
|
61
|
79%
|
6
|
23%
|
James Rowbottom
|
83
|
70%
|
5
|
19%
|
Oliver Florent
|
90
|
83%
|
3
|
12%
|
Nick Blakey
|
40
|
43%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Jordan Dawson 3 (3), Braeden Campbell 1 (1).
Carlton v Brisbane Lions
Centre bounces: 31
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Marc Pittonet
|
61
|
81%
|
28
|
90%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
69
|
85%
|
26
|
84%
|
Ed Curnow
|
131
|
77%
|
23
|
74%
|
Sam Walsh
|
123
|
82%
|
18
|
58%
|
David Cuningham
|
52
|
77%
|
14
|
45%
|
Zac Williams
|
85
|
76%
|
9
|
29%
|
Levi Casboult
|
49
|
80%
|
3
|
10%
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
55
|
80%
|
3
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 5 (4), Jacob Weitering 4 (3), Adam Saad 3 (3), Lachie Plowman 1 (0).
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
80
|
87%
|
26
|
84%
|
Lachie Neale
|
83
|
82%
|
25
|
81%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
95
|
79%
|
24
|
77%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
111
|
80%
|
21
|
68%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
108
|
88%
|
9
|
29%
|
Deven Robertson
|
75
|
74%
|
5
|
16%
|
Joe Daniher
|
77
|
92%
|
5
|
16%
|
Zac Bailey
|
76
|
81%
|
4
|
13%
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
68
|
77%
|
4
|
13%
|
Callum Ah Chee
|
42
|
81%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 9 (8), Grant Birchall 4 (3).
Melbourne v Richmond
Centre bounces: 21
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Christian Petracca
|
137
|
87%
|
17
|
81%
|
Max Gawn
|
107
|
92%
|
16
|
76%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
124
|
87%
|
16
|
76%
|
Jack Viney
|
94
|
79%
|
10
|
48%
|
James Jordon
|
63
|
56%
|
9
|
43%
|
Luke Jackson
|
100
|
86%
|
5
|
24%
|
Nathan Jones
|
64
|
71%
|
5
|
24%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
70
|
84%
|
4
|
19%
|
Jake Melksham
|
45
|
65%
|
2
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 7 (6), Christian Salem 3 (3), Trent Rivers 1 (1), Michael Hibberd 1 (1).
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
91
|
83%
|
17
|
81%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
50
|
68%
|
14
|
67%
|
Shane Edwards
|
84
|
81%
|
14
|
67%
|
Shai Bolton
|
122
|
83%
|
12
|
57%
|
Dustin Martin
|
25
|
54%
|
11
|
52%
|
Jack Graham
|
82
|
79%
|
6
|
29%
|
Jack Ross
|
26
|
34%
|
5
|
24%
|
Noah Balta
|
30
|
71%
|
3
|
14%
|
Kane Lambert
|
41
|
55%
|
1
|
5%
|
Marlion Pickett
|
70
|
81%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 6 (6), Bachar Houli 4 (3).
Fremantle v North Melbourne
Centre bounces: 22
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
107
|
86%
|
21
|
95%
|
Caleb Serong
|
143
|
76%
|
16
|
73%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
121
|
73%
|
14
|
64%
|
Sean Darcy
|
108
|
84%
|
14
|
64%
|
David Mundy
|
113
|
70%
|
13
|
59%
|
Rory Lobb
|
63
|
85%
|
8
|
36%
|
Connor Blakely
|
12
|
7%
|
2
|
9%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (4), Nathan Wilson 3 (2), Griffin Logue 1 (0).
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
90
|
86%
|
16
|
73%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
85
|
86%
|
14
|
64%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
95
|
82%
|
14
|
64%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
79
|
77%
|
10
|
45%
|
Tom Campbell
|
63
|
80%
|
8
|
36%
|
Kayne Turner
|
70
|
77%
|
8
|
36%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
63
|
85%
|
7
|
32%
|
Will Phillips
|
37
|
82%
|
5
|
23%
|
Tom Powell
|
102
|
81%
|
5
|
23%
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
48
|
77%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 9 (8), Aiden Bonar 4 (3), Lachie Young 2 (0).
Hawthorn v Adelaide Crows
Centre bounces: 34
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
82
|
88%
|
30
|
88%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
100
|
86%
|
25
|
74%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
109
|
81%
|
24
|
71%
|
James Worpel
|
65
|
77%
|
17
|
50%
|
Chad Wingard
|
65
|
83%
|
17
|
50%
|
James Cousins
|
66
|
78%
|
7
|
21%
|
Liam Shiels
|
73
|
73%
|
6
|
18%
|
Luke Breust
|
78
|
77%
|
4
|
12%
|
Tim O'Brien
|
73
|
86%
|
3
|
9%
|
Tom Phillips
|
83
|
80%
|
2
|
6%
|
Mitch Lewis
|
66
|
92%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 2 (1), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1).
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
108
|
97%
|
33
|
97%
|
Ben Keays
|
156
|
86%
|
26
|
76%
|
Rory Laird
|
109
|
80%
|
25
|
74%
|
Jackson Hately
|
75
|
65%
|
19
|
56%
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
31
|
64%
|
18
|
53%
|
Paul Seedsman
|
103
|
81%
|
14
|
41%
|
Elliott Himmelberg
|
47
|
86%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 5 (3), Andrew McPherson 2 (1), Paul Seedsman 1 (1), Luke Brown 1 (0), Tom Lynch 1 (1), Lachlan Sholl 1 (1), Tom Doedee 1 (1).
Collingwood v Essendon
Centre bounces: 33
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
130
|
87%
|
29
|
88%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
90
|
78%
|
28
|
85%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
124
|
83%
|
28
|
85%
|
Josh Thomas
|
60
|
69%
|
18
|
55%
|
Josh Daicos
|
77
|
80%
|
16
|
48%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
120
|
91%
|
5
|
15%
|
Callum L. Brown
|
59
|
71%
|
4
|
12%
|
Finlay Macrae
|
26
|
77%
|
4
|
12%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Crisp 5 (3), Isaac Quaynor 4 (3), Brayden Maynard 4 (3).
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jake Stringer
|
77
|
81%
|
27
|
82%
|
Andrew Phillips
|
69
|
71%
|
24
|
73%
|
Zach Merrett
|
125
|
78%
|
23
|
70%
|
Darcy Parish
|
150
|
75%
|
23
|
70%
|
Andrew McGrath
|
86
|
80%
|
21
|
64%
|
Peter Wright
|
114
|
90%
|
9
|
27%
|
Kyle Langford
|
68
|
81%
|
4
|
12%
|
Devon Smith
|
78
|
84%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 3 (2), Matt Guelfi 1 (0), Jayden Laverde 1 (1), Aaron Francis 1 (1).
Port Adelaide v St Kilda
Centre bounces: 23
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Scott Lycett
|
91
|
78%
|
21
|
91%
|
Travis Boak
|
112
|
77%
|
18
|
78%
|
Ollie Wines
|
129
|
74%
|
15
|
65%
|
Robbie Gray
|
52
|
91%
|
12
|
52%
|
Willem Drew
|
75
|
72%
|
11
|
48%
|
Dan Houston
|
127
|
82%
|
10
|
43%
|
Connor Rozee
|
76
|
90%
|
2
|
9%
|
Karl Amon
|
136
|
77%
|
1
|
4%
|
Charlie Dixon
|
70
|
100%
|
1
|
4%
|
Todd Marshall
|
47
|
72%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 5 (5), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Hamish Hartlett 1 (1).
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Rowan Marshall
|
124
|
80%
|
19
|
83%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
141
|
81%
|
19
|
83%
|
Jack Steele
|
106
|
87%
|
18
|
78%
|
Brad Crouch
|
49
|
72%
|
14
|
61%
|
Zak Jones
|
29
|
69%
|
9
|
39%
|
Jack Sinclair
|
78
|
73%
|
6
|
26%
|
Jake Carlisle
|
29
|
66%
|
4
|
17%
|
Jack Bytel
|
13
|
17%
|
3
|
13%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 7 (6), Callum Wilkie 2 (2).
