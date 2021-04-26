IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round six CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 27

GWS Giants

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Matt Flynn

68

79%

23

85%

Callan Ward

56

85%

23

85%

Jacob Hopper

98

79%

21

78%

Tim Taranto

104

85%

15

56%

Tom Green

40

65%

12

44%

Brent Daniels

46

81%

10

37%

Jeremy Finlayson

47

79%

4

15%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 6 (5), Harry Perryman 4 (1), Lachie Ash 4 (3).

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jack Macrae

159

85%

23

85%

Stefan Martin

62

67%

19

70%

Marcus Bontempelli

102

88%

18

67%

Adam Treloar

115

85%

14

52%

Tom Liberatore

131

73%

12

44%

Josh Dunkley

100

72%

11

41%

Tim English

50

65%

8

30%

Bailey Smith

59

82%

3

11%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 3 (3), Taylor Duryea 3 (2), Caleb Daniel 2 (2), Hayden Crozier 2 (2), Jason Johannisen 1 (1).

Gold Coast Suns v Sydney Swans

Centre bounces: 26

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Touk Miller

142

83%

20

77%

Noah Anderson

120

78%

19

73%

Caleb Graham

29

70%

18

69%

David Swallow

114

75%

15

58%

Hugh Greenwood

92

83%

14

54%

Chris Burgess

58

70%

8

31%

Lachie Weller

80

76%

7

27%

Sam Flanders

64

72%

2

8%

Ben Ainsworth

105

72%

1

4%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 3 (1), Jack Bowes 1 (0), Jack Lukosious 1 (1), Sam Collins 1 (0).

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Josh P. Kennedy

146

77%

20

77%

Chad Warner

93

83%

20

77%

Callum Sinclair

110

86%

19

73%

Luke Parker

105

79%

19

73%

Callum Mills

142

86%

11

42%

Sam Reid

61

79%

6

23%

James Rowbottom

83

70%

5

19%

Oliver Florent

90

83%

3

12%

Nick Blakey

40

43%

1

4%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Jordan Dawson 3 (3), Braeden Campbell 1 (1).

Carlton v Brisbane Lions

Centre bounces: 31

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Marc Pittonet

61

81%

28

90%

Patrick Cripps

69

85%

26

84%

Ed Curnow

131

77%

23

74%

Sam Walsh

123

82%

18

58%

David Cuningham

52

77%

14

45%

Zac Williams

85

76%

9

29%

Levi Casboult

49

80%

3

10%

Lachie Fogarty

55

80%

3

10%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 5 (4), Jacob Weitering 4 (3), Adam Saad 3 (3), Lachie Plowman 1 (0).

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Oscar McInerney

80

87%

26

84%

Lachie Neale

83

82%

25

81%

Jarryd Lyons

95

79%

24

77%

Dayne Zorko

111

80%

21

68%

Hugh McCluggage

108

88%

9

29%

Deven Robertson

75

74%

5

16%

Joe Daniher

77

92%

5

16%

Zac Bailey

76

81%

4

13%

Lincoln McCarthy

68

77%

4

13%

Callum Ah Chee

42

81%

1

3%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 9 (8), Grant Birchall 4 (3).

Melbourne v Richmond

Centre bounces: 21

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Christian Petracca

137

87%

17

81%

Max Gawn

107

92%

16

76%

Clayton Oliver

124

87%

16

76%

Jack Viney

94

79%

10

48%

James Jordon

63

56%

9

43%

Luke Jackson

100

86%

5

24%

Nathan Jones

64

71%

5

24%

Kysaiah Pickett

70

84%

4

19%

Jake Melksham

45

65%

2

10%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 7 (6), Christian Salem 3 (3), Trent Rivers 1 (1), Michael Hibberd 1 (1).

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Toby Nankervis

91

83%

17

81%

Trent Cotchin

50

68%

14

67%

Shane Edwards

84

81%

14

67%

Shai Bolton

122

83%

12

57%

Dustin Martin

25

54%

11

52%

Jack Graham

82

79%

6

29%

Jack Ross

26

34%

5

24%

Noah Balta

30

71%

3

14%

Kane Lambert

41

55%

1

5%

Marlion Pickett

70

81%

1

5%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 6 (6), Bachar Houli 4 (3).

Fremantle v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 22

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Nat Fyfe

107

86%

21

95%

Caleb Serong

143

76%

16

73%

Andrew Brayshaw

121

73%

14

64%

Sean Darcy

108

84%

14

64%

David Mundy

113

70%

13

59%

Rory Lobb

63

85%

8

36%

Connor Blakely

12

7%

2

9%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (4), Nathan Wilson 3 (2), Griffin Logue 1 (0).

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

90

86%

16

73%

Todd Goldstein

85

86%

14

64%

Ben Cunnington

95

82%

14

64%

Tarryn Thomas

79

77%

10

45%

Tom Campbell

63

80%

8

36%

Kayne Turner

70

77%

8

36%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

63

85%

7

32%

Will Phillips

37

82%

5

23%

Tom Powell

102

81%

5

23%

Cameron Zurhaar

48

77%

1

5%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 9 (8), Aiden Bonar 4 (3), Lachie Young 2 (0).

Hawthorn v Adelaide Crows

Centre bounces: 34

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Ben McEvoy

82

88%

30

88%

Tom Mitchell

100

86%

25

74%

Jaeger O'Meara

109

81%

24

71%

James Worpel

65

77%

17

50%

Chad Wingard

65

83%

17

50%

James Cousins

66

78%

7

21%

Liam Shiels

73

73%

6

18%

Luke Breust

78

77%

4

12%

Tim O'Brien

73

86%

3

9%

Tom Phillips

83

80%

2

6%

Mitch Lewis

66

92%

1

3%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 2 (1), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1).

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

108

97%

33

97%

Ben Keays

156

86%

26

76%

Rory Laird

109

80%

25

74%

Jackson Hately

75

65%

19

56%

Darcy Fogarty

31

64%

18

53%

Paul Seedsman

103

81%

14

41%

Elliott Himmelberg

47

86%

1

3%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 5 (3), Andrew McPherson 2 (1), Paul Seedsman 1 (1), Luke Brown 1 (0), Tom Lynch 1 (1), Lachlan Sholl 1 (1), Tom Doedee 1 (1).

Collingwood v Essendon

Centre bounces: 33

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Steele Sidebottom

130

87%

29

88%

Scott Pendlebury

90

78%

28

85%

Brodie Grundy

124

83%

28

85%

Josh Thomas

60

69%

18

55%

Josh Daicos

77

80%

16

48%

Darcy Cameron

120

91%

5

15%

Callum L. Brown

59

71%

4

12%

Finlay Macrae

26

77%

4

12%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Crisp 5 (3), Isaac Quaynor 4 (3), Brayden Maynard 4 (3).

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jake Stringer

77

81%

27

82%

Andrew Phillips

69

71%

24

73%

Zach Merrett

125

78%

23

70%

Darcy Parish

150

75%

23

70%

Andrew McGrath

86

80%

21

64%

Peter Wright

114

90%

9

27%

Kyle Langford

68

81%

4

12%

Devon Smith

78

84%

1

3%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 3 (2), Matt Guelfi 1 (0), Jayden Laverde 1 (1), Aaron Francis 1 (1).

Port Adelaide v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 23

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Scott Lycett

91

78%

21

91%

Travis Boak

112

77%

18

78%

Ollie Wines

129

74%

15

65%

Robbie Gray

52

91%

12

52%

Willem Drew

75

72%

11

48%

Dan Houston

127

82%

10

43%

Connor Rozee

76

90%

2

9%

Karl Amon

136

77%

1

4%

Charlie Dixon

70

100%

1

4%

Todd Marshall

47

72%

1

4%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 5 (5), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Hamish Hartlett 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Rowan Marshall

124

80%

19

83%

Sebastian Ross

141

81%

19

83%

Jack Steele

106

87%

18

78%

Brad Crouch

49

72%

14

61%

Zak Jones

29

69%

9

39%

Jack Sinclair

78

73%

6

26%

Jake Carlisle

29

66%

4

17%

Jack Bytel

13

17%

3

13%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 7 (6), Callum Wilkie 2 (2).


