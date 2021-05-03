Callan Ward and Ben Keays during the round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round seven CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Richmond v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 22

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Toby Nankervis 95 78% 19 86% Riley Collier-Dawkins 63 70% 15 68% Shane Edwards 59 79% 13 59% Trent Cotchin 83 63% 12 55% Shai Bolton 101 84% 11 50% Jack Ross 48 70% 7 32% Marlion Pickett 78 80% 5 23% Jack Graham 68 73% 4 18% Tom J. Lynch 105 100% 1 5% Jake Aarts 78 87% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 6 (5), Bachar Houli 4 (4), Rhyan Mansell 1 (0), Noah Balta 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Stefan Martin 45 75% 19 86% Jack Macrae 113 83% 18 82% Tom Liberatore 75 84% 17 77% Marcus Bontempelli 104 85% 15 68% Adam Treloar 100 82% 11 50% Bailey Smith 99 83% 3 14% Patrick Lipinski 73 76% 2 9% Josh Schache 44 58% 2 9% Josh Bruce 44 88% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 5 (5), Bailey Dale 5 (5), Alex Keath 1 (0).

Collingwood v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 23

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Scott Pendlebury 98 83% 16 70% Josh Daicos 99 72% 16 70% Brodie Grundy 119 85% 16 70% Jordan De Goey 47 91% 16 70% Josh Thomas 67 71% 11 48% Steele Sidebottom 79 81% 10 43% Darcy Cameron 79 80% 7 30%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 3 (3), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1), Chris Mayne 1 (1), John Noble (1 (1), Jordan Roughead 1 (1).

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Touk Miller 130 88% 19 83% Hugh Greenwood 124 82% 17 74% Caleb Graham 52 69% 16 70% Noah Anderson 78 86% 15 65% David Swallow 82 80% 11 48% Chris Burgess 52 69% 7 30% Lachie Weller 90 72% 5 22% Izak Rankine 56 81% 1 4% Nick Holman 42 69% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 7 (7), Wil Powell 3 (2), Charlie Ballard 1 (0), Sam Collins 1 (0), Sean Lemmens 1 (1).

Adelaide v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 23

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Ben Keays 106 84% 20 87% Rory Laird 94 79% 19 83% Reilly O'Brien 54 81% 19 83% Paul Seedsman 101 87% 8 35% Ned McHenry 67 71% 8 35% Harry Schoenberg 53 74% 8 35% Jackson Hately 54 70% 5 22% Riley Thilthorpe 46 81% 2 9% Elliott Himmelberg 24 92% 2 9% Sam Berry 54 73% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 7 (4), Andrew McPherson 3 (2), Jake Kelly 2 (2), David Mackay 2 (2), Nick Murray 1 (1), Tom Doedee 1 (1).

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Shane Mumford 66 78% 20 87% Callan Ward 87 81% 20 87% Jacob Hopper 107 81% 20 87% Tim Taranto 140 80% 15 65% Tom Green 79 79% 8 35% Josh Kelly 121 85% 4 17% Jeremy Finlayson 43 85% 3 13% Lachie Whitfield 110 75% 1 4% Brent Daniels 13 10% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 9 (7), Lachie Ash 5 (5), Harry Perryman 1 (0).

St Kilda v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 32

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Steele 89 80% 23 72% Paddy Ryder 72 72% 22 69% Brad Crouch 105 86% 22 69% Jack Bytel 83 73% 19 59% Zak Jones 151 80% 16 50% Rowan Marshall 84 81% 10 31% Sebastian Ross 108 81% 8 25% Hunter Clark 113 81% 6 19% Ryan Byrnes 75 73% 2 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 3 (3), Nick Coffield 1 (1), Jack Sinclair 1 (1).

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Ben McEvoy 97 82% 26 81% Tom Mitchell 128 87% 26 81% James Worpel 124 79% 24 75% James Cousins 96 72% 18 56% Finn Maginness 52 81% 10 31% Jarman Impey 102 80% 8 25% Liam Shiels 119 77% 5 16% Mitch Lewis 33 84% 4 13% Jacob Koschitzke 53 85% 2 6% Tom Phillips 70 73% 2 6% Jack Gunston 31 79% 2 6% Luke Breust 70 80% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 6 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 4 (2), Jack Gunston 1 (1), Sam Frost 1 (1), Changkuoth 1 (1), Harry Morrison 1 (0).

Brisbane v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 22

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jarryd Lyons 106 84% 20 91% Oscar McInerney 58 74% 18 82% Dayne Zorko 100 81% 15 68% Rhys Mathieson 63 75% 13 59% Deven Robertson 44 69% 7 32% Zac Bailey 81 70% 6 27% Hugh McCluggage 119 81% 5 23% Joe Daniher 80 88% 4 18%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 8 (6), Grant Birchall 6 (4).

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Ollie Wines 126 76% 19 86% Scott Lycett 49 78% 18 82% Willem Drew 117 73% 13 59% Sam Powell-Pepper 58 69% 10 45% Robbie Gray 78 87% 10 45% Dan Houston 62 71% 7 32% Darcy Byrne-Jones 61 81% 5 23% Charlie Dixon 53 95% 4 18% Connor Rozee 76 90% 2 9%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 7 (6), Dan Houston 3 (2), Ryan Burton 3 (3), Hamish Hartlett 1 (1), Miles Bergman 1 (1).

Sydney v Geelong

Centre bounces: 30

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 92 78% 26 87% Luke Parker 68 84% 24 80% Josh P. Kennedy 79 74% 21 70% James Rowbottom 92 82% 19 63% Chad Warner 74 82% 16 53% Oliver Florent 100 82% 9 30% Callum Sinclair 39 85% 4 13% Tom Papley 51 79% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 9 (8), Jake Lloyd 7 (7).

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Joel Selwood 109 79% 25 83% Cameron Guthrie 118 76% 24 80% Brandan Parfitt 77 71% 23 77% Rhys Stanley 45 65% 20 67% Quinton Narkle 51 58% 14 47% Mark Blicavs 50 96% 7 23% Jack Henry 96 86% 3 10% Mitch Duncan 116 91% 2 7% Isaac Smith 96 89% 1 3% Tom Atkins 65 84% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 4 (4), Zach Tuohy 1 (1), Sam Menegola 1 (0).

North Melbourne v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 31

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Kayne Turner 109 85% 25 81% Todd Goldstein 57 94% 21 68% Ben Cunnington 126 84% 19 61% Tarryn Thomas 55 72% 16 52% Jy Simpkin 110 87% 16 52% Tom Campbell 54 68% 10 32% Will Phillips 66 77% 9 29% Tom Powell 104 79% 8 26%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 5 (5), Aaron Hall 2 (1).

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Christian Petracca 97 88% 25 81% Clayton Oliver 94 88% 24 77% Max Gawn 72 97% 18 58% Angus Brayshaw 60 78% 14 45% James Jordon 91 72% 13 42% Luke Jackson 78 79% 13 42% Nathan Jones 58 59% 10 32% Jake Melksham 69 68% 4 13% Kysaiah Pickett 75 77% 2 6% Alex Neal-Bullen 24 71% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 4 (3), Tom McDonald 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1), Christian Salem 1 (1).

Essendon v Carlton

Centre bounces: 38

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Darcy Parish 106 83% 32 84% Jake Stringer 87 79% 30 79% Zach Merrett 103 81% 27 71% Nick Bryan 67 61% 25 66% Andrew McGrath 97 76% 25 66% Peter Wright 80 81% 13 34%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 4 (4), Mason Redman 2 (1), Dyson Heppell 1 (1).

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Marc Pittonet 80 80% 31 82% Patrick Cripps 82 84% 31 82% Ed Curnow 105 87% 29 76% Sam Walsh 127 93% 28 74% David Cuningham 84 83% 13 34% Paddy Dow 19 14% 7 18% Levi Casboult 35 80% 7 18% Lachie Fogarty 62 79% 3 8% Sam Petrevski-Seton 46 46% 3 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Adam Saad 4 (4), Sam Docherty 3 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (1), Jack Newnes 1 (1), Lachie Plowman 1 (0), Liam Stocker 1 (1).

West Coast v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 34

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tim Kelly 141 84% 28 82% Nic Naitanui 96 63% 27 79% Dom Sheed 101 82% 24 71% Jack Redden 103 83% 22 65% Andrew Gaff 111 85% 18 53% Liam Duggan 75 83% 10 29% Nathan Vardy 35 57% 7 21%

Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 5 (5), Jackson Nelson 2 (2).

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Andrew Brayshaw 103 74% 28 82% Nat Fyfe 79 90% 26 76% Sean Darcy 59 83% 26 76% David Mundy 101 78% 23 68% Caleb Serong 71 66% 16 47% Darcy Tucker 61 70% 9 26% Rory Lobb 64 100% 8 24%

Kick-ins (play on): Nathan Wilson 9 (6), Tobe Watson 1 (0), Reece Conca 1 (1), Brennan Cox 1 (0).

