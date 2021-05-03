IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round seven CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Richmond v Western Bulldogs
Centre bounces: 22
Richmond
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Toby Nankervis
95
78%
19
86%
Riley Collier-Dawkins
63
70%
15
68%
Shane Edwards
59
79%
13
59%
Trent Cotchin
83
63%
12
55%
Shai Bolton
101
84%
11
50%
Jack Ross
48
70%
7
32%
Marlion Pickett
78
80%
5
23%
Jack Graham
68
73%
4
18%
Tom J. Lynch
105
100%
1
5%
Jake Aarts
78
87%
1
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 6 (5), Bachar Houli 4 (4), Rhyan Mansell 1 (0), Noah Balta 1 (1).
Western Bulldogs
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Stefan Martin
45
75%
19
86%
Jack Macrae
113
83%
18
82%
Tom Liberatore
75
84%
17
77%
Marcus Bontempelli
104
85%
15
68%
Adam Treloar
100
82%
11
50%
Bailey Smith
99
83%
3
14%
Patrick Lipinski
73
76%
2
9%
Josh Schache
44
58%
2
9%
Josh Bruce
44
88%
1
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 5 (5), Bailey Dale 5 (5), Alex Keath 1 (0).
Collingwood v Gold Coast
Centre bounces: 23
Collingwood
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Scott Pendlebury
98
83%
16
70%
Josh Daicos
99
72%
16
70%
Brodie Grundy
119
85%
16
70%
Jordan De Goey
47
91%
16
70%
Josh Thomas
67
71%
11
48%
Steele Sidebottom
79
81%
10
43%
Darcy Cameron
79
80%
7
30%
Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 3 (3), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1), Chris Mayne 1 (1), John Noble (1 (1), Jordan Roughead 1 (1).
Gold Coast
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Touk Miller
130
88%
19
83%
Hugh Greenwood
124
82%
17
74%
Caleb Graham
52
69%
16
70%
Noah Anderson
78
86%
15
65%
David Swallow
82
80%
11
48%
Chris Burgess
52
69%
7
30%
Lachie Weller
90
72%
5
22%
Izak Rankine
56
81%
1
4%
Nick Holman
42
69%
1
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 7 (7), Wil Powell 3 (2), Charlie Ballard 1 (0), Sam Collins 1 (0), Sean Lemmens 1 (1).
Adelaide v GWS Giants
Centre bounces: 23
Adelaide
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Ben Keays
106
84%
20
87%
Rory Laird
94
79%
19
83%
Reilly O'Brien
54
81%
19
83%
Paul Seedsman
101
87%
8
35%
Ned McHenry
67
71%
8
35%
Harry Schoenberg
53
74%
8
35%
Jackson Hately
54
70%
5
22%
Riley Thilthorpe
46
81%
2
9%
Elliott Himmelberg
24
92%
2
9%
Sam Berry
54
73%
1
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 7 (4), Andrew McPherson 3 (2), Jake Kelly 2 (2), David Mackay 2 (2), Nick Murray 1 (1), Tom Doedee 1 (1).
GWS
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Shane Mumford
66
78%
20
87%
Callan Ward
87
81%
20
87%
Jacob Hopper
107
81%
20
87%
Tim Taranto
140
80%
15
65%
Tom Green
79
79%
8
35%
Josh Kelly
121
85%
4
17%
Jeremy Finlayson
43
85%
3
13%
Lachie Whitfield
110
75%
1
4%
Brent Daniels
13
10%
1
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 9 (7), Lachie Ash 5 (5), Harry Perryman 1 (0).
St Kilda v Hawthorn
Centre bounces: 32
St Kilda
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Jack Steele
89
80%
23
72%
Paddy Ryder
72
72%
22
69%
Brad Crouch
105
86%
22
69%
Jack Bytel
83
73%
19
59%
Zak Jones
151
80%
16
50%
Rowan Marshall
84
81%
10
31%
Sebastian Ross
108
81%
8
25%
Hunter Clark
113
81%
6
19%
Ryan Byrnes
75
73%
2
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 3 (3), Nick Coffield 1 (1), Jack Sinclair 1 (1).
Hawthorn
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Ben McEvoy
97
82%
26
81%
Tom Mitchell
128
87%
26
81%
James Worpel
124
79%
24
75%
James Cousins
96
72%
18
56%
Finn Maginness
52
81%
10
31%
Jarman Impey
102
80%
8
25%
Liam Shiels
119
77%
5
16%
Mitch Lewis
33
84%
4
13%
Jacob Koschitzke
53
85%
2
6%
Tom Phillips
70
73%
2
6%
Jack Gunston
31
79%
2
6%
Luke Breust
70
80%
1
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 6 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 4 (2), Jack Gunston 1 (1), Sam Frost 1 (1), Changkuoth 1 (1), Harry Morrison 1 (0).
Brisbane v Port Adelaide
Centre bounces: 22
Brisbane
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Jarryd Lyons
106
84%
20
91%
Oscar McInerney
58
74%
18
82%
Dayne Zorko
100
81%
15
68%
Rhys Mathieson
63
75%
13
59%
Deven Robertson
44
69%
7
32%
Zac Bailey
81
70%
6
27%
Hugh McCluggage
119
81%
5
23%
Joe Daniher
80
88%
4
18%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 8 (6), Grant Birchall 6 (4).
Port Adelaide
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Ollie Wines
126
76%
19
86%
Scott Lycett
49
78%
18
82%
Willem Drew
117
73%
13
59%
Sam Powell-Pepper
58
69%
10
45%
Robbie Gray
78
87%
10
45%
Dan Houston
62
71%
7
32%
Darcy Byrne-Jones
61
81%
5
23%
Charlie Dixon
53
95%
4
18%
Connor Rozee
76
90%
2
9%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 7 (6), Dan Houston 3 (2), Ryan Burton 3 (3), Hamish Hartlett 1 (1), Miles Bergman 1 (1).
Sydney v Geelong
Centre bounces: 30
Sydney
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Tom Hickey
92
78%
26
87%
Luke Parker
68
84%
24
80%
Josh P. Kennedy
79
74%
21
70%
James Rowbottom
92
82%
19
63%
Chad Warner
74
82%
16
53%
Oliver Florent
100
82%
9
30%
Callum Sinclair
39
85%
4
13%
Tom Papley
51
79%
1
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 9 (8), Jake Lloyd 7 (7).
Geelong
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Joel Selwood
109
79%
25
83%
Cameron Guthrie
118
76%
24
80%
Brandan Parfitt
77
71%
23
77%
Rhys Stanley
45
65%
20
67%
Quinton Narkle
51
58%
14
47%
Mark Blicavs
50
96%
7
23%
Jack Henry
96
86%
3
10%
Mitch Duncan
116
91%
2
7%
Isaac Smith
96
89%
1
3%
Tom Atkins
65
84%
1
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 4 (4), Zach Tuohy 1 (1), Sam Menegola 1 (0).
North Melbourne v Melbourne
Centre bounces: 31
North Melbourne
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
|
Kayne Turner
|
109
|
85%
|
25
|
81%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
57
|
94%
|
21
|
68%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
126
|
84%
|
19
|
61%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
55
|
72%
|
16
|
52%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
110
|
87%
|
16
|
52%
|
Tom Campbell
|
54
|
68%
|
10
|
32%
|
Will Phillips
|
66
|
77%
|
9
|
29%
|
Tom Powell
|
104
|
79%
|
8
|
26%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 5 (5), Aaron Hall 2 (1).
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Christian Petracca
|
97
|
88%
|
25
|
81%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
94
|
88%
|
24
|
77%
|
Max Gawn
|
72
|
97%
|
18
|
58%
|
Angus Brayshaw
|
60
|
78%
|
14
|
45%
|
James Jordon
|
91
|
72%
|
13
|
42%
|
Luke Jackson
|
78
|
79%
|
13
|
42%
|
Nathan Jones
|
58
|
59%
|
10
|
32%
|
Jake Melksham
|
69
|
68%
|
4
|
13%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
75
|
77%
|
2
|
6%
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
24
|
71%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 4 (3), Tom McDonald 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1), Christian Salem 1 (1).
Essendon v Carlton
Centre bounces: 38
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Darcy Parish
|
106
|
83%
|
32
|
84%
|
Jake Stringer
|
87
|
79%
|
30
|
79%
|
Zach Merrett
|
103
|
81%
|
27
|
71%
|
Nick Bryan
|
67
|
61%
|
25
|
66%
|
Andrew McGrath
|
97
|
76%
|
25
|
66%
|
Peter Wright
|
80
|
81%
|
13
|
34%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 4 (4), Mason Redman 2 (1), Dyson Heppell 1 (1).
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Marc Pittonet
|
80
|
80%
|
31
|
82%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
82
|
84%
|
31
|
82%
|
Ed Curnow
|
105
|
87%
|
29
|
76%
|
Sam Walsh
|
127
|
93%
|
28
|
74%
|
David Cuningham
|
84
|
83%
|
13
|
34%
|
Paddy Dow
|
19
|
14%
|
7
|
18%
|
Levi Casboult
|
35
|
80%
|
7
|
18%
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
62
|
79%
|
3
|
8%
|
Sam Petrevski-Seton
|
46
|
46%
|
3
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Adam Saad 4 (4), Sam Docherty 3 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (1), Jack Newnes 1 (1), Lachie Plowman 1 (0), Liam Stocker 1 (1).
West Coast v Fremantle
Centre bounces: 34
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tim Kelly
|
141
|
84%
|
28
|
82%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
96
|
63%
|
27
|
79%
|
Dom Sheed
|
101
|
82%
|
24
|
71%
|
Jack Redden
|
103
|
83%
|
22
|
65%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
111
|
85%
|
18
|
53%
|
Liam Duggan
|
75
|
83%
|
10
|
29%
|
Nathan Vardy
|
35
|
57%
|
7
|
21%
Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 5 (5), Jackson Nelson 2 (2).
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
103
|
74%
|
28
|
82%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
79
|
90%
|
26
|
76%
|
Sean Darcy
|
59
|
83%
|
26
|
76%
|
David Mundy
|
101
|
78%
|
23
|
68%
|
Caleb Serong
|
71
|
66%
|
16
|
47%
|
Darcy Tucker
|
61
|
70%
|
9
|
26%
|
Rory Lobb
|
64
|
100%
|
8
|
24%
Kick-ins (play on): Nathan Wilson 9 (6), Tobe Watson 1 (0), Reece Conca 1 (1), Brennan Cox 1 (0).
