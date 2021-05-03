IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round seven CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

04:29 Mins
Published ago

The Traders' round seven Fantasy wrap

Roy names up some of his value trade targets after strong performances on the weekend.

Published ago

Richmond v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 22

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Toby Nankervis

95

78%

19

86%

Riley Collier-Dawkins

63

70%

15

68%

Shane Edwards

59

79%

13

59%

Trent Cotchin

83

63%

12

55%

Shai Bolton

101

84%

11

50%

Jack Ross

48

70%

7

32%

Marlion Pickett

78

80%

5

23%

Jack Graham

68

73%

4

18%

Tom J. Lynch

105

100%

1

5%

Jake Aarts

78

87%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 6 (5), Bachar Houli 4 (4), Rhyan Mansell 1 (0), Noah Balta 1 (1).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Stefan Martin

45

75%

19

86%

Jack Macrae

113

83%

18

82%

Tom Liberatore

75

84%

17

77%

Marcus Bontempelli

104

85%

15

68%

Adam Treloar

100

82%

11

50%

Bailey Smith

99

83%

3

14%

Patrick Lipinski

73

76%

2

9%

Josh Schache

44

58%

2

9%

Josh Bruce

44

88%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 5 (5), Bailey Dale 5 (5), Alex Keath 1 (0).

Collingwood v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 23

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Scott Pendlebury

98

83%

16

70%

Josh Daicos

99

72%

16

70%

Brodie Grundy

119

85%

16

70%

Jordan De Goey

47

91%

16

70%

Josh Thomas

67

71%

11

48%

Steele Sidebottom

79

81%

10

43%

Darcy Cameron

79

80%

7

30%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 3 (3), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1), Chris Mayne 1 (1), John Noble (1 (1), Jordan Roughead 1 (1).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Touk Miller

130

88%

19

83%

Hugh Greenwood

124

82%

17

74%

Caleb Graham

52

69%

16

70%

Noah Anderson

78

86%

15

65%

David Swallow

82

80%

11

48%

Chris Burgess

52

69%

7

30%

Lachie Weller

90

72%

5

22%

Izak Rankine

56

81%

1

4%

Nick Holman

42

69%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 7 (7), Wil Powell 3 (2), Charlie Ballard 1 (0), Sam Collins 1 (0), Sean Lemmens 1 (1).

Adelaide v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 23

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Ben Keays

106

84%

20

87%

Rory Laird

94

79%

19

83%

Reilly O'Brien

54

81%

19

83%

Paul Seedsman

101

87%

8

35%

Ned McHenry

67

71%

8

35%

Harry Schoenberg

53

74%

8

35%

Jackson Hately

54

70%

5

22%

Riley Thilthorpe

46

81%

2

9%

Elliott Himmelberg

24

92%

2

9%

Sam Berry

54

73%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 7 (4), Andrew McPherson 3 (2), Jake Kelly 2 (2), David Mackay 2 (2), Nick Murray 1 (1), Tom Doedee 1 (1).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Shane Mumford

66

78%

20

87%

Callan Ward

87

81%

20

87%

Jacob Hopper

107

81%

20

87%

Tim Taranto

140

80%

15

65%

Tom Green

79

79%

8

35%

Josh Kelly

121

85%

4

17%

Jeremy Finlayson

43

85%

3

13%

Lachie Whitfield

110

75%

1

4%

Brent Daniels

13

10%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 9 (7), Lachie Ash 5 (5), Harry Perryman 1 (0).

St Kilda v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 32

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Steele

89

80%

23

72%

Paddy Ryder

72

72%

22

69%

Brad Crouch

105

86%

22

69%

Jack Bytel

83

73%

19

59%

Zak Jones

151

80%

16

50%

Rowan Marshall

84

81%

10

31%

Sebastian Ross

108

81%

8

25%

Hunter Clark

113

81%

6

19%

Ryan Byrnes

75

73%

2

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 3 (3), Nick Coffield 1 (1), Jack Sinclair 1 (1).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Ben McEvoy

97

82%

26

81%

Tom Mitchell

128

87%

26

81%

James Worpel

124

79%

24

75%

James Cousins

96

72%

18

56%

Finn Maginness

52

81%

10

31%

Jarman Impey

102

80%

8

25%

Liam Shiels

119

77%

5

16%

Mitch Lewis

33

84%

4

13%

Jacob Koschitzke

53

85%

2

6%

Tom Phillips

70

73%

2

6%

Jack Gunston

31

79%

2

6%

Luke Breust

70

80%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 6 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 4 (2), Jack Gunston 1 (1), Sam Frost 1 (1), Changkuoth 1 (1), Harry Morrison 1 (0).

Brisbane v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 22

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jarryd Lyons

106

84%

20

91%

Oscar McInerney

58

74%

18

82%

Dayne Zorko

100

81%

15

68%

Rhys Mathieson

63

75%

13

59%

Deven Robertson

44

69%

7

32%

Zac Bailey

81

70%

6

27%

Hugh McCluggage

119

81%

5

23%

Joe Daniher

80

88%

4

18%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 8 (6), Grant Birchall 6 (4).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Ollie Wines

126

76%

19

86%

Scott Lycett

49

78%

18

82%

Willem Drew

117

73%

13

59%

Sam Powell-Pepper

58

69%

10

45%

Robbie Gray

78

87%

10

45%

Dan Houston

62

71%

7

32%

Darcy Byrne-Jones

61

81%

5

23%

Charlie Dixon

53

95%

4

18%

Connor Rozee

76

90%

2

9%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 7 (6), Dan Houston 3 (2), Ryan Burton 3 (3), Hamish Hartlett 1 (1), Miles Bergman 1 (1).

Sydney v Geelong

Centre bounces: 30

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

92

78%

26

87%

Luke Parker

68

84%

24

80%

Josh P. Kennedy

79

74%

21

70%

James Rowbottom

92

82%

19

63%

Chad Warner

74

82%

16

53%

Oliver Florent

100

82%

9

30%

Callum Sinclair

39

85%

4

13%

Tom Papley

51

79%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 9 (8), Jake Lloyd 7 (7).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Joel Selwood

109

79%

25

83%

Cameron Guthrie

118

76%

24

80%

Brandan Parfitt

77

71%

23

77%

Rhys Stanley

45

65%

20

67%

Quinton Narkle

51

58%

14

47%

Mark Blicavs

50

96%

7

23%

Jack Henry

96

86%

3

10%

Mitch Duncan

116

91%

2

7%

Isaac Smith

96

89%

1

3%

Tom Atkins

65

84%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 4 (4), Zach Tuohy 1 (1), Sam Menegola 1 (0).

North Melbourne v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 31

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Kayne Turner

109

85%

25

81%

Todd Goldstein

57

94%

21

68%

Ben Cunnington

126

84%

19

61%

Tarryn Thomas

55

72%

16

52%

Jy Simpkin

110

87%

16

52%

Tom Campbell

54

68%

10

32%

Will Phillips

66

77%

9

29%

Tom Powell

104

79%

8

26%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 5 (5), Aaron Hall 2 (1).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Christian Petracca

97

88%

25

81%

Clayton Oliver

94

88%

24

77%

Max Gawn

72

97%

18

58%

Angus Brayshaw

60

78%

14

45%

James Jordon

91

72%

13

42%

Luke Jackson

78

79%

13

42%

Nathan Jones

58

59%

10

32%

Jake Melksham

69

68%

4

13%

Kysaiah Pickett

75

77%

2

6%

Alex Neal-Bullen

24

71%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 4 (3), Tom McDonald 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1), Christian Salem 1 (1).

 

Essendon v Carlton

Centre bounces: 38

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Darcy Parish

106

83%

32

84%

Jake Stringer

87

79%

30

79%

Zach Merrett

103

81%

27

71%

Nick Bryan

67

61%

25

66%

Andrew McGrath

97

76%

25

66%

Peter Wright

80

81%

13

34%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 4 (4), Mason Redman 2 (1), Dyson Heppell 1 (1).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Marc Pittonet

80

80%

31

82%

Patrick Cripps

82

84%

31

82%

Ed Curnow

105

87%

29

76%

Sam Walsh

127

93%

28

74%

David Cuningham

84

83%

13

34%

Paddy Dow

19

14%

7

18%

Levi Casboult

35

80%

7

18%

Lachie Fogarty

62

79%

3

8%

Sam Petrevski-Seton

46

46%

3

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Adam Saad 4 (4), Sam Docherty 3 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (1), Jack Newnes 1 (1), Lachie Plowman 1 (0), Liam Stocker 1 (1).

 

West Coast v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 34

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tim Kelly

141

84%

28

82%

Nic Naitanui

96

63%

27

79%

Dom Sheed

101

82%

24

71%

Jack Redden

103

83%

22

65%

Andrew Gaff

111

85%

18

53%

Liam Duggan

75

83%

10

29%

Nathan Vardy

35

57%

7

21%

Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 5 (5), Jackson Nelson 2 (2).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Andrew Brayshaw

103

74%

28

82%

Nat Fyfe

79

90%

26

76%

Sean Darcy

59

83%

26

76%

David Mundy

101

78%

23

68%

Caleb Serong

71

66%

16

47%

Darcy Tucker

61

70%

9

26%

Rory Lobb

64

100%

8

24%

Kick-ins (play on): Nathan Wilson 9 (6), Tobe Watson 1 (0), Reece Conca 1 (1), Brennan Cox 1 (0).

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.

IN ON DEMAND NOW