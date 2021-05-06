Colgate Young Guns (L-R): Metro's Corey Preston and Cody Raak, Country's Will Papley and Kobi George. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFL CLUBS will be closely monitoring the U23 Colgate Young Guns Game on Saturday, May 8, from 2.30pm AEST.

The game, which will be LIVE streamed on the AFL Live Offical App and AFL.com.au, is set to feature some of the most exciting young talent in the country.

AFL scouts have handpicked the players as they look to bolster their lists in the mid-season rookie draft. The match will serve as a crucial hitout for these players ahead of that draft which will be held at the start of June.

>> SEE THE FULL SQUADS BELOW

Some names to watch include Country's Will Papley (pictured), who is the brother of gun Sydney forward Tom, and emerging Bombers star Brayden Ham's brother, Charlie Ham (also in the Country squad).

For Metro, Sandringham Dragon Luke Cleary is another one to keep an eye on, as is Liam Podhajski from the Calder Cannons and ruckman Ned Moyle from Oakleigh.

Western Bulldogs Academy member Cody Raak (pictured) is also in the Metro squad along with Corey Preston (pictured), who trained with the Bulldogs over the summer in hope of a Pre-Season Supplementary Selection Period list spot.

More than 50 players have been selected in the squads with 48 players coming from NAB League teams and four from the VFL.

- Colgate Young Guns Game

- Werribee Oval

- Saturday, May 8. 2.30pm AEST

- Country v Metro themed (U23's)

- Two coaches are:

METRO: Nick Moodie from the Sandringham Dragons

COUNTRY: Eammon Gill Assistant Coach from the GWV Rebels

VIC METRO

No., Player, Age, Height, Weight, NAB League/VFL Club

1. Jake Arundell, 18, 169cm, 65kg, Eastern Ranges

2. Harrison White, 19, 175cm, 70kg, Western Jets

3. Eren Soylemez, 19, 179cm, 82kg, Northern Knights

4. Ewan Macpherson, 19, 179cm, 82kg, Northern Knights

5. Tom Blamires, 18, 180cm, 76kg, Sandringham Dragons

6. Corey Preston, 18, 181cm, 77kg, Eastern Ranges

7. Darby Hipwell, 18, 182cm, 82kg, Sandringham Dragons

8. Harrison Keeling, 19, 183cm, 68kg, Eastern Ranges

9. Joel Trudgeon, 18, 185cm, 90kg, Northern Knights

10. Charlie McKay, 18, 186cm, 83kg, Sandringham Dragons

11. Lachlan Riley, 19, 186cm, 85kg, Sandringham Dragons

12. Dylan Thomas, 18, 187cm, 77kg, Oakleigh Chargers

13. Liam Conway, 19, 188cm, 87kg, Western Jets

14. Ben De Bolfo, 18, 188cm, 79kg, Northern Knights

15. Sam Clohesy, 18, 189cm, 72kg, Calder Cannons

16. Fraser Elliot, 18, 189cm, 88kg, Oakleigh Chargers

17. Luke Cleary, 19, 189cm, 80kg, Sandringham Dragons

18. Logan Young, 19, 190cm, 84kg, Sandringham Dragons

19. Marc Massarotti, 18, 191cm, 91kg, Eastern Ranges

20. Cody Raak, 18, 192cm, 80kg, Western Jets

21. Dominic Akuei, 18, 192cm, 76kg, Northern Knights

22. Samuel Paea, 18, 194cm, 94kg, Calder Cannons

23. Flynn Maguire, 19, 195cm, 82kg, Oakleigh Chargers

24. Riley Smith, 20, 200cm, 104kg, Eastern Ranges

25. Felix Flockart, 19, 202cm, 80kg, Sandringham Dragons

26. Liam Podhajski, 18, 202cm, 99kg, Calder Cannons

27. Ned Moyle, 19, 205cm, 87kg, Oakleigh Chargers

VIC COUNTRY

No., Player, Age, Height, Weight, NAB League/VFL Club

1. Sam Conforti, 19, 173cm, 74kg, Bendigo Pioneers

2. Charlie Ham, 18, 180cm, 74kg, Geelong Falcons

3. Kobi George, 19, 182cm, 74kg, Dandenong Stingrays

4. Jack Hickman, 19, 177cm, 71kg, Bendigo Pioneers

5. Patrick Parnell, 19, 178cm, 60kg, Murray Bushrangers

6. Clayton Gay, 19, 183cm, 77kg, Dandenong Stingrays

7. Will Bravo, 19, 181cm, 77kg, Dandenong Stingrays

8. Marcous Herbert, 18, 181cm, 81kg, GWV Rebels

9. Flynn Young, 19, 181cm, 69kg, Geelong Falcons

10. Isaac Wareham, 19, 183cm, 81kg, Geelong VFL

11. Will Papley, 18, 178cm, 78kg, Gippsland Power

12. Noah Gribble, 18, 180cm, 79kg, Geelong Falcons

14. Charlie Byrne, 18, 184cm, 79kg, Murray Bushrangers

15. Sam Durham, 19, 190cm, 82kg, Richmond VFL

16. Cobi Maxted, 18, 188cm, 88kg, Bendigo Pioneers

17. Bryce Milford, 18, 195cm, 82kg, Dandenong Stingrays

18. Xavier Mitchell, 18, 191cm, 78kg, Bendigo Pioneers

19. Daniel Turner, 19, 191cm, 79kg, Murray Bushrangers

20. Ryan O'Keefe, 19, 192cm, 69kg, Bendigo Pioneers

22. Caleb Ernst, 18, 194cm, 91kg, Bendigo Pioneers

23. Mutaz El Nour, 19, 192cm, 83kg, Northern Bullants VFL

24. Cameron McLeod, 18, 192cm, 78kg, Murray Bushrangers

25. Jai Neal, 18, 192cm, 88kg, Dandenong Stingrays

27. Mason Hawkins, 19, 198cm, 82kg, Gippsland Power

28. Aaron Gundry, 20, 201cm, 91kg, Carlton VFL