IT IS winless on the bottom of the ladder and has been beset with injury woes, so should North Melbourne ask for a priority pick at the end of this season?

The Roos are languishing in 18th position after last year's second-last finish, with new coach David Noble searching for his first win in charge.

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the team look at whether the Roos should ask the AFL for assistance in their rebuild with a priority pick.

Tune in to the latest podcast as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news out of round eight – and some of the not so big.

In this week's episode…

1:20 – The contract implications for Shai Bolton and Daniel Rioli after their pub altercation.

4:00 – Are Carlton's finals hopes over if the Blues lose to Melbourne?

8:00 – How long will Hawthorn's rebuild take and how can it be fast-tracked?

12:30 – Cal discusses his week inside Port Adelaide.

19:15 – Death, taxes and…

23:00 – Who are the outside All-Australian chances after eight rounds?

26:25 – The surprise out-of-contract players who could be getting interest.

29:45 – Did we write off the Giants' top-eight chances too early?

32:50 – Mitch shines the spotlight on Geelong's late changes.

37:50 – Is it Trenkley or Dunkloar?

38:15 – Does North Melbourne deserve getting a priority pick this year to help fix its woes?