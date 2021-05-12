Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal in Brisbane's win over Fremantle in round eight on May 9, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE small forward Charlie Cameron's return to form was born out of a frank conversation with coach Chris Fagan about his desire to play as a permanent forward.

The 2019 All-Australian kicked four goals in the opening month of the season while playing increased minutes as a midfielder.

However, after the Lions fell to 1-3 following their loss to the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat, Cameron sought out a return to playing closer to goal.

It's a move that's been met with instant success, Cameron booting 11 goals from his past four outings, including three crucial majors in the win over Fremantle last Sunday.

"I didn't have the start I wanted," Cameron told ABC post-game.

"I played in the midfield at the start of the year and I was gassed when I went forward so I spoke to Fages and said 'can I just play forward and just try and get my looks from there'.

"When I was playing in the midfield and coming forward, I was already tired and didn't bring any pressure.

"I'm liking playing forward at the moment. If I get the opportunity to play in the midfield, I'd do it, but I like getting the looks and the opportunities in the forward line."

Cameron, the Lions' leading goalkicker over the past two seasons, sits equal top of the club's leaderboard this season alongside Eric Hipwood with 15 apiece.

Champion Data statistics show that Cameron attended 14 per cent of Lions' centre bounces over the first month and hasn't attended one since. The Lions have also reduced Zac Bailey (35 to 26 per cent) and Lincoln McCarthy's (23 to five per cent) centre bounce attendances across the same window.

Wingman Hugh McCluggage has increased his from six to 26 per cent over the past month, with Jarryd Lyons and Dayne Zorko following suit in Lachie Neale's absence due to ankle surgery.

Cameron said the Lions had put a stronger emphasis on the quality of their entries in recent weeks.

"It was more the ball movement, we were a bit rushed the first few games," Cameron said.

"We were bombing it in and didn't really have control and composure at the top of the 50 (metre arc).

"I thought we're doing that well, controlling the ball at the top of the 50, changing the angles and just getting good looks that way. We've spoken about the ball movement over the last couple of weeks and changed the angles at the top of the 50."

Now at 5-3, the fifth-placed Lions travel to Metricon Stadium to face Gold Coast in the QClash on Saturday.