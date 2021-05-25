RICHMOND and the AFL has completed its investigation into a recent nightclub incident involving Daniel Rioli and Shai Bolton.

Rioli, who required stitches after suffering a cut under his eye, has been cleared of any wrongdoing but the investigation found Bolton had exacerbated the situation through his actions.

Bolton acknowledged his decision to become involved in the altercation was the wrong choice and that violence was never the right response. He suffered a fractured wrist in the incident.

Violence is never OK no matter the circumstances, and I want to share that message with everyone. The right choice is to walk away. - Shai Bolton

“I’ve thought about what happened recently and what could have happened as a result of my actions,” Bolton said.

“When I saw what happened to Daniel, I acted on instinct. I now know that my instincts were wrong and that my actions could have led to a far more serious outcome.

“I want to say publicly that I made the wrong choice, and I am sorry for getting involved in the manner that I did.

“The right choice is to walk away from trouble or for me to do whatever I could to stop what was happening and not do something that could make it worse.

“Violence is never OK no matter the circumstances, and I want to share that message with everyone. The right choice is to walk away."

Daniel Rioli at Richmond training in May, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond and Bolton will be making a donation of $20,000 to Tomorrow Man which works with boys and men to develop healthy masculinity.

"The investigation concluded that Shai’s actions on the night had the potential to cause a much worse situation for all involved," AFL General Counsel Andrew Dillon said.

“Shai understands the choice he made was the wrong one, he has acknowledged his mistake and is now accountable for his actions.”



“This is a message that is bigger than our playing group, it is a message to everyone in the community, regardless of age, profession or circumstances - walk away, violence is never the answer.”