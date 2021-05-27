OUR EXPERT tipsters were in almost perfect agreement this round, with only two games splitting the pack.

Daisy Pearce couldn't resist tipping her Demons, with the Melbourne AFLW captain backing the Dees to topple the Bulldogs in their top-of-the-table clash on Friday night.

Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 65

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - seven points 
Geelong 
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney 
Port Adelaide 
 
Last week: 7
Total: 63

MITCH CLEARY

Western Bulldogs – four points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 63

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - eight points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Carlton
Port Adelaide 

Last week: 7
Total: 62

DAISY PEARCE

Melbourne - six points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Carlton
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 61

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney 
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 61

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - six points 
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast 
West Coast
Richmond 
Sydney 
Port Adelaide 

Last week: 7
Total: 60

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 60

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - nine points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 58

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 58

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs - 13 points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda 
Gold Coast
West Coast 
Richmond 
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 56

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Western Bulldogs - 17 points 
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 55

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 11-1 Melbourne
Collingwood 0-12 Geelong
Brisbane 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda 12-0 North Melbourne
Gold Coast 12-0 Hawthorn
West Coast 12-0 Essendon
Richmond 12-0 Adelaide
Sydney 10-2 Carlton
Port Adelaide 12-0 Fremantle

