Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

OUR EXPERT tipsters were in almost perfect agreement this round, with only two games splitting the pack.

Daisy Pearce couldn't resist tipping her Demons, with the Melbourne AFLW captain backing the Dees to topple the Bulldogs in their top-of-the-table clash on Friday night.

Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Gold Coast

West Coast

Richmond

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 65

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - seven points

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Gold Coast

West Coast

Richmond

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 63

MITCH CLEARY

Western Bulldogs – four points

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Gold Coast

West Coast

Richmond

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 63

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - eight points

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Gold Coast

West Coast

Richmond

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 62

DAISY PEARCE

Melbourne - six points

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Gold Coast

West Coast

Richmond

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 61

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 15 points

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Gold Coast

West Coast

Richmond

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 61

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - six points

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Gold Coast

West Coast

Richmond

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 60

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Gold Coast

West Coast

Richmond

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 60

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - nine points

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Gold Coast

West Coast

Richmond

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 58

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 15 points

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Gold Coast

West Coast

Richmond

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 58

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs - 13 points

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Gold Coast

West Coast

Richmond

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 56

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Western Bulldogs - 17 points

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Gold Coast

West Coast

Richmond

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 55

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 11-1 Melbourne

Collingwood 0-12 Geelong

Brisbane 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda 12-0 North Melbourne

Gold Coast 12-0 Hawthorn

West Coast 12-0 Essendon

Richmond 12-0 Adelaide

Sydney 10-2 Carlton

Port Adelaide 12-0 Fremantle