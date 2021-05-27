OUR EXPERT tipsters were in almost perfect agreement this round, with only two games splitting the pack.
Daisy Pearce couldn't resist tipping her Demons, with the Melbourne AFLW captain backing the Dees to topple the Bulldogs in their top-of-the-table clash on Friday night.
Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 65
NAT EDWARDS
Total: 63
MITCH CLEARY
Western Bulldogs – four points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 63
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs - eight points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 62
DAISY PEARCE
Melbourne - six points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 61
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 61
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Western Bulldogs - six points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 60
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 60
DAMIAN BARRETT
Western Bulldogs - nine points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 58
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 58
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs - 13 points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 56
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Western Bulldogs - 17 points
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Gold Coast
West Coast
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 55
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 11-1 Melbourne
Collingwood 0-12 Geelong
Brisbane 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda 12-0 North Melbourne
Gold Coast 12-0 Hawthorn
West Coast 12-0 Essendon
Richmond 12-0 Adelaide
Sydney 10-2 Carlton
Port Adelaide 12-0 Fremantle