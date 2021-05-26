Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell and Gold Coast's Touk Miller during the round 18 clash in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast's clash with Hawthorn scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed.

The AFL has informed both clubs the match will be moved to a date later in the season amid Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak that has 15 cases linked to one cluster.

While Essendon and Carlton were able to depart for their round 11 interstate matches on Wednesday, the Hawks had been planning to fly on Thursday.

Both the Suns and the Hawks will have their bye moved from round 12 to 11 in the meantime.

>> GET OUT OF VICTORIA Three clubs take flight

>> COVID WARNING Thousands at Pies-Port clash told to get test

>> BACK TO HUBS? Players would do it, says Bont

>> COVID SCARE Dogs told to isolate

>> AFL STATEMENT MCG contact tracing for Pies-Power

More to come