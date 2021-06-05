The AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday match of Round 12 has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Tom Sparrow, Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Daniel Rich, Brisbane Lions, during the second quarter of the Round 12 match between Melbourne and the Brisbane Lions, played at GIANTS Stadium on Friday, June 4, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Concern after Rich collected by a Demon high Could Melbourne's Tom Sparrow have a case to answer after being penalised for this contact on Daniel Rich?

Dayne Zorko, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Striking Tom McDonald, Melbourne, during the third quarter of the Round 12 match between Melbourne and the Brisbane Lions, played at GIANTS Stadium on Friday, June 4, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.