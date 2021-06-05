The AFL wishes to advise of an addition to the Round 13 fixture of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The Round 14 West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond match – currently fixtured for 6:10pm AWST (8:10pm AEST) on Thursday June 17 at Optus Stadium – has been brought forward to Round 13 and will now be played at Optus Stadium at 5:20pm AWST (7:20pm AEST) on Sunday, June 13.

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said the AFL made the decision to bring forward the match after close consultation with those involved in the game.

“The decision to bring forward the West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond game was made following close consultation with both clubs, the AFLPA and the Western Australian State Government and is considered the best approach having regard to various border restrictions and associated travel requirements,” Mr Auld said.

“Richmond will return to Sydney after their Dreamtime match before travelling to Perth ahead of their match against the Eagles next Sunday and both teams will now serve their bye in Round 14.

“The priority of the AFL continues to be the safety and wellbeing of the community and we will continue to make the relevant changes to ensure that remains the priority.

“On behalf of the AFL, I would like to thank the WA State Government, both Clubs, players, the AFLPA, umpires, broadcast partners, the venue and all football fans for their understanding as we continue to navigate through the pandemic."

After bringing forward the West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond match, eight clubs will now serve a bye in Round 14 – Adelaide Crows, Collingwood, Fremantle, Melbourne, Richmond, St Kilda, Sydney Swans and the West Coast Eagles.

The West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond match will be broadcast live nationally on Seven Network and FOX FOOTY and streamed live via Kayo.

Tickets for this game will go on sale to the General Public at 3:00pm AWST on Wednesday, June 9 via Ticketmaster. Each Club will contact their members directly regarding ticketing arrangements for Club Members.

Arrangements for the remaining games of Round 13 are currently being worked through with final details for each respective match to be communicated in the coming days.