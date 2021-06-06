State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide - Saturday June 5, 2.05pm, Prospect Oval

Young midfielder Jackson Hately put in a strong performance in the SANFL on Saturday, finishing with 28 disposals, 10 marks and six tackles against North Adelaide.

Big man Elliott Himmelberg kicked 2.2 from 17 touches in Adelaide's 40-point loss.

Also hitting the scoreboard was Billy Frampton, who kicked 2.1 and took five marks.

Ruckman Kieran Strachan kicked a goal from 21 touches, while draftee Luke Pedlar finished with 23 disposals and seven marks.

Crow Elliott Himmelberg (right) and James Rowe celebrate a goal in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Aspley v Brisbane - Saturday June 5, 1.05pm, Gabba

Midfielder Rhys Mathieson racked up plenty of the ball in the VFL on Saturday, finishing with 39 disposals and 11 clearances in Brisbane's thrilling one-point win over Aspley.

Up forward, Connor McFadyen impressed with 19 touches and three goals, while ruckman Henry Smith also booted three majors.

ALL THE STATS Check out Brisbane v Aspley in the VFL Match Centre

Youngster Tom Joyce finished with 24 touches and five clearances, while Connor Ballenden had 21 disposals.

Midfielder Tom Berry was ferocious with 10 tackles to go with 19 touches.

Rookie Carter Michael kicked 1.1 from 20 disposals.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R8: Beast Mode goes berserk after omission Rhys Mathieson responded to his controversial omission with an emphatic 36-disposal performance

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Swan Districts, Saturday June 5, 2.10pm, David Grays Arena

Ruckman Lloyd Meek impressed in the WAFL on Saturday, finishing with two goals and 34 hitouts in Peel's eight-point loss to Swan Districts.

Speedy midfielder Stefan Giro also was good up forward, kicking two goals from 12 touches.

Midfielder Brett Bewley and youngster Luke Valente both finished with 21 disposals.

Defender Alex Pearce finished with 14 touches and 0.1 as he continues his comeback from injury.

Hawk Jonathon Ceglar and Docker Lloyd Meek battle it out in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Southport - Saturday June 5, 10.05am, Tramway Oval

Small forward Lewis Taylor continues to dominate at VFL level, kicking three goals from 24 disposals during Sydney's 15-point loss to Southport on Saturday.

Rookie Marc Sheather also impressed up forward with 3.1 from 21 disposals.

Midfielder Ryan Clarke continued his strong form with 34 disposals and five marks.

ALL THE STATS Check out Sydney v Southport in the VFL Match Centre

Youngster Nick Blakey found plenty of the ball, finishing with a game-high 22 kicks from 28 disposals.

Another young gun Dylan Stephens kicked a goal from 23 touches, while Sam Gray finished with 27 disposals and six tackles.

Ruckman Callum Sinclair had 22 touches and won 26 hitouts.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R8: Lewis Taylor knocks on door yet again Lewis Taylor continues to mount his case for AFL selection after another starring performance in the VFL that included three superb goals

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v West Coast - Saturday June 5, 12.10pm, Revo Fitness Stadium

Mid-season draftee Connor West starred for the Eagles in the WAFL on Saturday, finishing with 30 disposals, seven tackles and a goal.

Veteran Mark Hutchings also found plenty of the ball, collecting 25 touches as the Eagles went down to Claremont by 27 points.

Big man Nathan Vardy won 25 hitouts and had 13 touches, while medium defender Ben Johnson finished with 20 disposals.