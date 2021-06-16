Bec Goddard talks to Hawthorn players during the round 11 VFLW clash between the Hawks and North Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval on May 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL welcomes today's announcement by the Victorian State Government relating to the return of community sport for all ages from Friday June 18 which will see a return of the 2021 VFL and 2021 rebel VFLW Competitions to Victoria this weekend.

rebel VFLW Round 13 will kick-off when Hawthorn host Geelong on Saturday June 19 at 12.00pm at Box Hill City Oval in the return of the 2021 rebel VFLW Premiership Season with six matches played across Saturday and Sunday. Round 14, the final round of the home-and-away season, is scheduled for Saturday June 26 before the start of four-week Finals series commencing Saturday July 3 for the top six sides.

In Round 10 VFL action, Geelong will tackle Footscray in an AFL curtain raiser on Friday afternoon at 4.10pm at GMHBA Stadium streamed live and free on Kayo Freebies before Frankston host the Northern Bullants under lights at SkyBus Stadium at 7.30pm.

On Sunday, Williamstown host Richmond at Downer Oval at 2.10pm broadcast live and free on 7mate and 7Plus.

Attendance at all games in Metropolitan Melbourne will be limited to the minimum number of people required to participate in and facilitate the football match. Spectators are not allowed at VFL and VFLW matches this weekend but the AFL will continue to work with the Victorian State Government and Health Officials on the return of crowds.

VFL matches will continue to be played in Queensland in front of full crowds this weekend with no Victorian Clubs travelling interstate as part of the Round 10 fixture.



All VFL and VFLW Clubs returned to training on Friday June 11 ahead of the anticipated return to competition and are prepared for all matches this weekend.

The fixture for both the VFL and rebel VFLW competitions will become a week-by-week proposition for the short-term with a fixture for the remainder of the VFL and rebel VFLW seasons to be released shortly. The AFL is committed to working through the rounds plus finals to complete both seasons.

AFL Head of Talent Pathways and State League Competitions Tristan Salter welcomed the announcement and said it was great news for clubs and fans to get footy back.

"Our VFL and VFLW clubs have been pillars in Victorian football and their local communities for many, many years and they have been missed over the last month," Salter said.

"Football is the heartbeat of many communities across Victoria and the return of VFL and VFLW football this weekend provides excitement back to these communities who have been through a challenging period."

"To all footy fans in Victoria, we acknowledge the importance of crowds at footy games and we will continue to work closely with the Victorian Government on when crowds can return to the VFL and VFLW competitions and get the pulse of footy back again."

The AFL has prepared for this situation and the inclusion of byes for all VFL clubs provides flexibility with the fixture and allows for adjustments to be made. All options are being considered.

Casey Demons, Collingwood, Sandringham and Sydney Swans have a scheduled bye to align with the shutdown of their AFL programs.

The AFL will continue to meet with all parties and plan for all scenarios acting on the advice from government, relevant health departments and medical experts. We will communicate any updates and provide advice in a timely manner.

We acknowledge this remains a complicated and rapidly evolving situation but as a football industry we will band together to support each other. This is a reminder that we are all part of a broader society with a responsibility to make sure our community remains safe.

The AFL would like to acknowledge the support of all industry stakeholders and the legion of fans and supporters for their patience during this time.

VFL Round 10

Friday June 18

Geelong v Footscray, GMHBA Stadium, 4.10pm

Frankston v Northern Bullants, SkyBus Stadium, 7.30pm

Saturday June 19

Southport v Brisbane Lions, Fankhauser Reserve, 12pm

North Melbourne v Coburg, Arden St Oval, 12pm

Werribee v GWS Giants, Avalon Airport Oval, 12pm

Aspley v Gold Coast Suns, Graham Rd, 12pm

Port Melbourne v Carlton, ETU Stadium, 1pm

Sunday June 20

Essendon v Box Hill Hawks, Windy Hill, 11.05am

Williamstown v Richmond, Downer Oval, 2.10pm

Byes: Casey Demons, Collingwood, Sandringham, Sydney Swans



rebel VFLW Round 13

Saturday June 19

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs, Holden Centre, 12pm

Hawthorn v Geelong, Box Hill City Oval, 12pm

Williamstown v Essendon, Downer Oval, 1pm

Casey Demons v Darebin, Casey Fields, 2pm

Sunday June 20

Carlton v Southern Saints, Ikon Park, 11am

Port Melbourne v North Melbourne, ETU Stadium, 1pm