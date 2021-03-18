2021 VFLW Ladder

POS TEAM P W L D % PTS
1 Port Melbourne 3 3 0 0 283.93 12
2 Collingwood 3 3 0 0 190.48 12
3 Casey Demons 3 2 1 0 229.03 8
4 Essendon 3 2 1 0 119.79 8
5 Geelong 2 1 1 0 167.86 4
6 Southern Saints 2 1 1 0 94.67 4
7 Western Bulldogs 3 1 2 0 72.99 4
8 Hawthorn 3 1 2 0 72.11 4
9 North Melbourne 3 1 2 0 52.21 4
10 Carlton 3 1 2 0 45.52 4
11 Williamstown 3 1 2 0 42.86 4
12 Darebin 3 0 3 0 65.59 0