State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Adelaide - Saturday May 22, 2.05pm, Coopers Stadium

Youngster Will Hamill impressed with 30 disposals and 10 marks in Adelaide's 48-point loss to Norwood on Saturday.

He wasn't the only one to find plenty of the ball, with Andrew McPherson (27 disposals) and Josh Worrell (21 touches) also starring.

Up forward, Billy Frampton (3.1) and Elliott Himmelberg (2.1) were able to make a strong impact on the scoreboard.

Midfielder Jackson Hately was ferocious with 11 tackles and finished with 18 touches.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Richmond - Saturday May 22, 11.35am, Gabba

Midfielder Cameron Ellis-Yolmen has put in another strong VFL performance, following up 39 disposals last week with 29 touches, eight tackles and a goal against Richmond on Saturday.

Also finding plenty of the ball in the 62-point loss to the Tigers was youngster Tom Joyce (29 touches) and Tom Berry (25 touches and a goal).

Up forward, Tom Fullarton impressed with 3.1 from 17 disposals.

Ruckman Archie Smith won 26 hitouts, while kicking 1.1 from 13 touches.

A tough result for our VFL boys.



Henry Smith, Tom Joyce and Tom Berry among our best. Cockatoo's tackling pressure another highlight #Uncaged



?? 80

?? 142

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Box Hill Hawks - Sunday May 23, 12.05pm, Ikon Park

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne - Saturday May 22, 2.05pm, Windy Hill

Key position player Patrick Ambrose continues to impress in the VFL, following a six-goal effort last week with another five goals against North Melbourne on Saturday.

Also impressive for Essendon was young ruck Nick Bryan, who won 43 hitouts and collected 24 disposals in Essendon's 15-point loss to North Melbourne.

Youngster Lachlan Johnson laid a team-high 10 tackles and also kicked a goal from eight touches.

Q4-

Not our day today.



ESS: 11.4 (70) NRTH: 12.13 (85)



Goalkickers: Ambrose 5, Brown, McLarty, Smithson, Conforti, Johnson, Atley

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Perth, Saturday May 22, 2.10pm, David Grays Arena

Ruckman Lloyd Meek put in a strong performance for Peel Thunder in the WAFL on Saturday, winning 47 hitouts and collecting 19 touches in Peel's 28-point loss to West Perth.

Midfielder Stefan Giro had 22 disposals and kicked 0.2, while draftee Joel Western kicked 1.1 from 18 touches.

Youngster Luke Valente had 16 touches and laid six tackles, but the news wasn't as promising for defender Alex Pearce, who lasted just a half in his return game from injury with what the club said was 'awareness' in his ankle.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Coburg - Thursday May 20, 7.10pm, GMHBA Stadium

Veteran Josh Jenkins has again showed he is a class above at VFL level, with the forward kicking 6.0 from 16 disposals in Geelong's 57-point victory over Coburg on Thursday night.

Also showing his class was midfielder Charlie Constable, whose rich vein of VFL form has continued with 34 disposals and six marks.

Youngster Oscar Brownless also starred with 26 touches and four tackles.

Both ruckmen were impressive, with Darcy Fort finishing with 1.2, 24 disposals and 17 hitouts, while Rhys Stanley had 21 disposals and won 19 hitouts.

Speedster Jordan Clark laid 11 tackles and had 20 touches, but was wasteful in front of goal, finishing with 0.3.

VFL Showreel, R6: Jenkins just keeps on rolling with six Josh Jenkins once again proved a forward beast in the VFL, conjuring a super bag of six goals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Gold Coast - Friday May 21, 7pm, Fankhauser Reserve

Midfielder Will Brodie was a rare shining light for Gold Coast during its 83-point defeat to Southport on Friday, finishing with a team-high 32 disposals and nine tackles.

Youngster Jeremy Sharp impressed with 27 disposals and a goal, while Brayden Fiorini and rookie Aiden Fyfe also finished with 27 touches.

After being omitted from the seniors, Ben Ainsworth responded with 24 touches and a goal.

Developing ruckman Patrick Murtagh won 19 hitouts and kicked a goal from 10 touches.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Port Melbourne - Saturday May 22, 12.05pm, Blacktown International Sportspark

Young tall Kieren Briggs dominated in the ruck on Saturday, finishing with 45 hitouts, along with 26 touches and 0.2 in the Giants' nine-point win over Port Melbourne.

Midfielder Nick Shipley impressed with 25 touches, nine tackles and 1.1.

Youngster Tanner Bruhn was strong up forward, kicking 3.2 from eight touches.

Draftee Ryan Angwin finished with 18 disposals and seven marks.

Impressive performances from Tanner Bruhn, Kieren Briggs and Nick Shipley give our VFL side their second win of the season!

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Box Hill Hawks - Sunday May 23, 12.05pm, Ikon Park

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Sydney - Sunday May 23, 1pm, Casey Fields

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne - Saturday May 22, 2.05pm, Windy Hill

Young ruck Tristan Xerri starred for North Melbourne in the VFL on Saturday, finishing with 35 touches, nine marks and 27 hitouts in the Roos' 15-point over Essendon.

Last year's No.3 draft pick Will Phillips impressed with 28 touches and five tackles.

Draftee Eddie Ford impressed in front of goal, finishing with 2.1 from 17 touches.

Hopefully the boys give themselves another chance to practice the song soon ??

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v North Adelaide - Saturday May 22, 3pm, Alberton Oval

Midfielder Sam Mayes has put his name forward for senior selection with a star performance in the SANFL on Saturday, finishing with 31 touches, eight tackles and eight clearances.

Youngster Martin Frederick responded well to his omission from the seniors with 29 disposals and six marks, in Port's eight-point win over North Adelaide.

Another who racked up the ball was Jarrod Lienert, who finished with 23 touches.

Forward Boyd Woodcock was impressive with 3.2 and 18 touches.

FT | We kick six goals in the last quarter to win a classic at Alberton!



GOALS: Wong, Woodcock 3, Schofield, Williams 2, Aldridge, Corcoran, Edwards.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Richmond - Saturday May 22, 11.35am, Gabba

Midfielder Josh Caddy starred for Richmond in the VFL on Saturday, finishing with 38 touches and 2.1 in the Tigers' 62-point win over Brisbane.

Youngster Callum Coleman-Jones followed up his five-goal performance last week with 21 touches, 11 marks, 15 hitouts and 4.4.

Fellow big man Mabior Chol also had a strong all-round performance, finishing with 3.2, 22 touches and 24 hitouts.

Young tall Samson Ryan made a big impact on the scoreboard with 4.1 from 12 touches.

Midfielder Will Martyn impressed with 30 disposals and nine tackles, while Derek Eggmolesse-Smith collected 23 disposals.

FT: What a win on the road!



We were strong from siren-to-siren, bursting out of the blocks with a nine-goal opening term and saluting by 62 points.



RICH 21.16 (142) def. BRIS 12.8 (80)

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Aspley v Sandringham - Saturday May 22, 1.30pm, Graham Rd

Midfielder Luke Dunstan must be close to breaking through to the senior side after he played a key role in Sandringham's 11-point win over Aspley.

Dunstan – who finished with 36 touches and 2.1 last week – kicked 3.0 from 28 disposals, while also laying six tackles.

Former Roo Mason Wood also has continued his strong VFL form, kicking 2.2 from 26 touches.

Irishman Darragh Joyce impressed with 14 touches and a goal.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Sydney - Sunday May 23, 1pm, Casey Fields

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v West Coast - Saturday May 22, 2.10pm, Leederville Oval

West Coast had a poor showing in the WAFL on Saturday, going down by 57 points to East Perth, but veteran Mark Hutchings impressed with 28 touches and 0.2.

Youngster Ben Johnson was West Coast's next leading possession winner on the ground, finishing with 19 disposals and 0.1.

Ruckman Nathan Vardy won 19 hitouts and kicked a goal from five touches.

Two-time All-Australian Elliot Yeo played his first match in almost 12 months following his long battle with osteitis pubis, and finished with 13 disposals and eight tackles playing limited minutes.

Back at it!

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Footscray - Friday May 21, 7.30pm, Skybus Stadium

Youngster Rhylee West was electric in the VFL on Friday night, kicking 3.3 from 26 disposals in Footscray's comprehensive 81-point win over Frankston.

Also making a strong impact on the scoreboard for the undefeated Dogs was Josh Schache (3.2 and 13 touches) and draftee Dominic Bedendo (3.2 and 10 touches).

Midfielders Will Hayes (28 touches) and Riley Garcia (27) racked up plenty of the ball, as did Louis Butler (26 touches and 1.1).

Vice-captain Mitch Wallis kicked 1.2 from 16 touches, while key defender Ryan Gardner finished with 10 touches in his first game back from injury.