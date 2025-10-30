The AFL is pleased to announce the promotion of six umpires to the 2026 AFL umpire list, including woman field umpire Jordyn Pearson

Field umpire Jordyn Pearson pictured in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Pearson's promotion from the Rookie List will see her become the second woman field umpire in the history of the AFL competition, after Eleni Tee was the first woman field umpire to officiate an AFL game in 2017.

Pearson, who hails from Victoria, has officiated 50 AFLW games, including the 2022 S6 AFLW Grand Final, and 58 VFL games to date.

She was also named the AFLW Umpiring Rising Star in 2024 and joined the AFLW Competition Committee in 2025 – the only umpire to be appointed to the committee.

Three other field umpires – Joel Clamp (Victoria), Sam Morgan (South Australia), and Joseph O'Brien (NSW) – join the 2026 AFL Umpire List alongside Pearson.

Boundary umpire Harrison Bell (Victoria) and goal umpire James Rizio (Victoria) round out the promotions to the AFL Umpire List for 2026.

Pearson was honoured to be elevated to AFL level.

"I'm very proud and grateful for this opportunity. There's been a lot of time spent working to achieve this dream, and now that it has happened, it's unbelievable," Pearson said.

"To be only the second woman field umpire at AFL level is pretty special, but it also shows what is possible. I hope that by stepping out onto the field, I can inspire the next generation of umpires.

"Women and girls' representation in football has grown rapidly over the past 10 years, and AFLW has been the catalyst for the change. It's fantastic to see more women and girls involved in the game, from players and coaches to umpires and volunteers.

"There are more and more women being promoted to state league football or AFLW every year. It is hard to be what you cannot see, so young girls can now see that it is possible to play, coach, or umpire at higher levels."

Jordyn Pearson in action during the 2025 VFL wildcard final between Richmond and GWS. Picture: AFL Photos

Clamp umpired back-to-back VFL Grand Finals in 2024 and 2025, as well as back-to-back AFLW Grand Finals in 2022 S7 and 2023.

Morgan has umpired the past three SANFL Grand Finals, while O'Brien umpired the 2025 VFL Grand Final.

Bell made his AFL debut in Round 17 this year and went on to run the boundary for another five AFL games, as well as the VFL Grand Final.

Rizio umpired his third VFL Grand Final this year, as well as the 2022 S6 AFLW Grand Final.

All six umpires are former participants in the AFL T4 Transition Program, which is designed to fast-track state league umpires to AFL level.

AFL Head of Officiating Stephen McBurney was excited to confirm the promotions.

"We are thrilled to elevate six umpires to the senior list for 2026," McBurney said.

"Jordyn – an AFLW Rising Star winner, AFLW Grand Final umpire, and VFL finals umpire – will join Eleni Tee as only the second woman in 130 years to field umpire at the highest level. Jordyn's elevation to the AFL list is a significant milestone in what has been a record-breaking year for women in umpiring.

"Joel has repeatedly achieved the highest honours in the VFL and AFLW competitions. Add to that an outstanding umpiring performance in the SANFL v VFL representative game in Gather Round, Joel has demonstrated remarkable consistency in his 118 VFL games.

"Sam has been the standout field umpire in the SANFL for the past three seasons, all culminating in Grand Finals. Like Joel, he turned in an excellent umpiring performance in the representative game in Gather Round and his 152 games in the SANFL have him primed for AFL elevation.

"Joey will be the first NSW field umpire to officiate at the highest level since 1997. This comes on the back of his best season of umpiring, culminating with his first VFL Grand Final. It is a significant achievement and complements a very strong AFL boundary and goal umpiring cohort based in Sydney.

"Harrison made his AFL debut as a 21-year-old this season and was impressive in his six AFL games. His father Michael umpired 217 AFL games, making them the 20th father/son combination to umpire in VFL/AFL history.

"James has been an outstanding role model for the VFL goal umpiring group, having umpired over 100 VFL games, as well as VFL and AFLW Grand Finals, and even has an International Cup Grand Final on his resume."

This year has been a history-making year for women umpires, with boundary umpires Kaitlin Barr, Greta Miller and Melissa Sambrooks becoming the first women to run the boundary at an AFL game in Round 24.

Boundary umpires Melissa Sambrooks and Greta Miller ahead of the Essendon v Carlton match in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Goal umpire Georgie Henderson also made history a few weeks later as she became the first woman to officiate a VFL Grand Final.

Seven of the nine rookie-listed AFL umpires in 2025 were women – including Pearson, Barr, Miller, Sambrooks and Henderson – following the reintroduction of the Rookie List.

This gave them the opportunity to train with their respective AFL senior lists and participate in AFL matchday experiences.

The past three years have also seen a 72 per cent increase in the number of women and girls umpiring the game from community to elite, which equates to nearly 1,200 more umpires around Australia.